Walmart sparks outcry by replacing greeters with 'hosts'

Credit: Chris Greenberg/Bloomberg News

Greeters have been a signature part of Walmart's store experience since the 1980s. Now the giant retailer is fast learning that changing the job can create a media and marketing firestorm.

A planned change in the Walmart greeter job description to "customer host" at 1,000 stores by the end of April—with added duties that include being able to lift 25 pounds and move around stores to assist customers, collect carts or provide security—redefines many disabled people out of jobs.

A Facebook post by the mother of a Pennsylvania man with cerebral palsy who stands to lose his greeter job because of the new policy has generated more than 4,000 comments and considerable local news coverage. An online petition to save the Walmart greeter job of another North Carolina man with cerebral palsy has generated more than 10,000 signatures to date.

NPR on Monday reported talking to six Walmart greeters at risk of losing their jobs over changes in the job description, which began with a test in 2016. NPR also cited several complaints against Walmart with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and a lawsuit by greeters with disabilities who lost their jobs after requirements changed.

A person familiar with the matter said that when the "customer host" program was first introduced in 2016, about 80-85 percent of greeters stayed with Walmart in a variety of roles.

In a statement, Walmart said: "We recognize that our associates with physical disabilities face a unique situation. With that in mind we will be extending the current 60-day greeter transition period for associates with disabilities while we explore the circumstances and potential accommodations, for each individual, that can be made within each store. This allows these associates to continue their employment at the store as valued members of the team while we seek an acceptable, customized solution."