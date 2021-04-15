CMO Strategy

Watch: Procter & Gamble enlists consumers in small acts of environmentalism

'It's Our Home' campaign brings environmentalism into fold of growing corporate effort that has embraced other social justice issues
By Jack Neff. Published on April 15, 2021.
Procter & Gamble Co. is encouraging small acts of environmentalism in a new corporate campaign kicking off today with a video by Saatchi & Saatchi featuring young green galactic explorer Luisa, who tries to set her family on the right eco-path for the planet by turning off lights and showers.

The “It’s Our Home” corporate campaign comes as a growing number of marketers make sustainability messages central to their brand marketing. P&G, which set a goal of being carbon neutral enterprise-wide for the current decade, is now enlisting consumers in its efforts via a corporate advertising push that now extends to the environment, after taking on racial, gender and sexual orientation equity issues previously.

Behind the campaign is a P&G study showing 72% of people want to do more to be sustainable at home, and nearly 90% of parents are inspired by their children to do so. But fewer than half make environmentally conscious decisions they’d like. And nearly 80% say they expect brands to help them make those decisions.

“It’s Our Home” encompasses a number of programs P&G brands have launched, notably Tide’s “Turn to Cold” campaign launched last month and aimed at having 75% of U.S. laundry loads done in cold water by 2030, saving the greenhouse gas equivalent of removing a million cars from the road. Cascade and Dawn Powerwash have been advertising that their products let people eliminate pre-rinsing and use less water. Charmin has pledged to plant a million trees by 2025 in areas hit by natural disasters. And Gillette recently launched Planet Kind, a shaving and skincare brand will fully recyclable packaging and razor handles made from 60% recycled plastic.

Corporately, P&G is directing people to its P&G Good Everyday consumer rewards program, where they can earn points redeemable for gift cards, cause donations and other prizes by, among other things, completing quizzes about their sustainability habits.

The idea is for P&G brands to increasingly market around products that aren’t only superior performing but also have positive environmental impact, says Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard in an interview.

“We want to build it in, not bolt it on” when it comes to environmental messaging, Pritchard says.

Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

