CMO Strategy

The Week Ahead: ANA returns to in-person events and ‘The Dating Game’ gets a reboot

Marketing and media events to watch in the next seven days
By Ad Age Staff. Published on June 13, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Hyundai and BTS launch campaign to boost environmentalism

Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton host “The Celebrity Dating Game,” airing Monday, June 21 on ABC.

Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

June 14

Summer TV brings us “The Celebrity Dating Game”—a reboot of “The Dating Game” with a celeb angle. It debuts Monday night at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, and Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton are hosting—because sure, why not?

June 15

Interbrand and Vox host an event around the Breakthrough Brands of the year. The conference, which reveals 30 challenger brands, will include speakers such as Vanessa Pham, co-founder of Asian cooking brand Omsom, and Bill Strong, chief financial officer of Apeel Sciences, a company that helps produce last longer.

June 16

Fairchild Media Group hosts a two-day tech forum on “The data revolution, from creation to consumer.” The event will cover how brands can innovate and fuel the industry ahead of the Roaring ’20s of post-pandemic consumerism. Speakers include Elizabeth Spaulding, president and incoming CEO of Stitch Fix, and Harley Finkelstein, president of Shopify. 

The Association of National Advertisers Media Conference begins in Aventura, Florida, a hybrid event that marks the ANA’s return to in-person events. The three-day conference will include presentations from Procter & Gamble Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard, L’Oreal USA Senior VP and Head of Media Shenan Reed and Best Buy Chief Marketing Officer Frank Crowson, among others. 

June 17

Kagan, the media research division at S&P Global Market Intelligence, hosts The Kagan Media Summit that highlights “future trends that could shape financial activity across the media industry.” 

June 18

Friday Flashback: One year ago today the ad boycott of Facebook for its hate speech policies was just picking up steam, after Dentsu’s 360i advised clients to partake. The next day, North Face joined the boycott, the first of what would become many high-profile brands taking part. 

June 19-20

Saturday is Juneteenth, which marks the day that slaves in Texas were finally freed in 1865, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. One brand has already gotten in trouble for appearing to exploit the day: Gap-owned Old Navy, which suspended a campaign it planned for the occasion after it got backlash for its plans to ask Black influencers to buy Juneteenth t-shirts. 

Sunday is Father’s Day. Ryan Reynolds is celebrating with this ad for his Aviation Gin brand, which pitches a cocktail called “The Vasectomy.”

 

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Orangetheory backs female athletes after NCAA falters and SurveyMonkey rebrands: Trending

Orangetheory backs female athletes after NCAA falters and SurveyMonkey rebrands: Trending
Visible’s Pride marketing won't end after June

Visible’s Pride marketing won't end after June
Find out what’s next in multicultural marketing on June 29

Find out what’s next in multicultural marketing on June 29
Watch Grubhub's new campaign thanking restaurants

Watch Grubhub's new campaign thanking restaurants
Barbie goes green with new recycled doll

Barbie goes green with new recycled doll
Klarna and A$AP Rocky say goodbye to ‘lockdown looks’ in global push

Klarna and A$AP Rocky say goodbye to ‘lockdown looks’ in global push
How the return of in-store sampling is going over with consumers

How the return of in-store sampling is going over with consumers
AB InBev erects billboards tracking nation’s vaccination progress

AB InBev erects billboards tracking nation’s vaccination progress