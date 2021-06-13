The Week Ahead: ANA returns to in-person events and ‘The Dating Game’ gets a reboot
June 14
Summer TV brings us “The Celebrity Dating Game”—a reboot of “The Dating Game” with a celeb angle. It debuts Monday night at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, and Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton are hosting—because sure, why not?
June 15
Interbrand and Vox host an event around the Breakthrough Brands of the year. The conference, which reveals 30 challenger brands, will include speakers such as Vanessa Pham, co-founder of Asian cooking brand Omsom, and Bill Strong, chief financial officer of Apeel Sciences, a company that helps produce last longer.
June 16
Fairchild Media Group hosts a two-day tech forum on “The data revolution, from creation to consumer.” The event will cover how brands can innovate and fuel the industry ahead of the Roaring ’20s of post-pandemic consumerism. Speakers include Elizabeth Spaulding, president and incoming CEO of Stitch Fix, and Harley Finkelstein, president of Shopify.
The Association of National Advertisers Media Conference begins in Aventura, Florida, a hybrid event that marks the ANA’s return to in-person events. The three-day conference will include presentations from Procter & Gamble Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard, L’Oreal USA Senior VP and Head of Media Shenan Reed and Best Buy Chief Marketing Officer Frank Crowson, among others.
June 17
Kagan, the media research division at S&P Global Market Intelligence, hosts The Kagan Media Summit that highlights “future trends that could shape financial activity across the media industry.”
June 18
Friday Flashback: One year ago today the ad boycott of Facebook for its hate speech policies was just picking up steam, after Dentsu’s 360i advised clients to partake. The next day, North Face joined the boycott, the first of what would become many high-profile brands taking part.
June 19-20
Saturday is Juneteenth, which marks the day that slaves in Texas were finally freed in 1865, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. One brand has already gotten in trouble for appearing to exploit the day: Gap-owned Old Navy, which suspended a campaign it planned for the occasion after it got backlash for its plans to ask Black influencers to buy Juneteenth t-shirts.
Sunday is Father’s Day. Ryan Reynolds is celebrating with this ad for his Aviation Gin brand, which pitches a cocktail called “The Vasectomy.”