The Week Ahead: Apple’s next product launch and Trump’s TikTok deadline
Taking a look at some key happenings this week.
Sept. 14
For parents of already-bored kids eLearning at home, National Coloring Day might be arriving just in time. Not to be confused with National Coloring Book Day, which is earlier in the year, this annual “holiday” provides a wider canvas for kids, adults and, yes, brands, to unleash their creativity and likely color outside the lines.
Sept. 15
Ad Age hosts the Women to Watch Conference & Awards. The virtual event includes Ann Mukherjee, Pernod Ricard North America's chairman and CEO, speaking about her barrier-breaking career, and includes insightful discussions with industry executives, plus an in-depth conversation with Vanguard Award honoree Carol H. Williams, and an awards ceremony for this year’s honorees. Tickets are still available.
Kraft Heinz Co. CEO Miguel Patricio and other executives outline the packaged food maker’s long-term vision and priorities at its long-awaited online investor day.
TikTok’s time is supposed to be up today. President Trump promised to ban the app by Sept. 15, no extensions, if the Chinese-owned company doesn’t get a deal to sell its U.S. holdings. The Wall Street Journal on Sunday reported Oracle won the bid, beating Microsoft.
IAB Tech Lab Reboot starts today, the first week big event for the trade organization under new CEO David Cohen. It will be held virtually this year, and address issues including privacy, brand safety, measurement and streaming video. Facebook, LiveRamp and other ad tech players will be part of the event. It runs through Thursday.
Apple’s next product unveil starts at 1 p.m. EDT. Apple sent out invites to the online presentation with the words “Time Flies” in the announcement. Apple fans expect to see the latest Apple Watch, and perhaps new headphones and iPads.
Sept. 16
Soon Mee Kim takes on the role of chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for Omnicom Public Relations Group, a first for that division. She will be responsible for working with the network’s agencies “to develop policies, practices and programs” that advance DE&I efforts internally, as well as “with client initiatives and in the communities where we live and work,” according to the holding company. Kim takes up the newly minted position after 14 years with Porter Novelli, most recently as its executive VP and global DE&I leader.
McKinney hosts a One Club Carolinas virtual panel, “How Young, Gifted Black Creatives Can Break into the Ad Industry,” at 2 p.m. EDT. The panel, according to the firm, is aimed at providing young Black creatives with “knowledge, tools, and ways to connect.” Topics that will be covered include “where to get help and how to build a portfolio.” The panel will feature 600 & Rising Founder Bennett D. Bennett; VaynerMedia Creative Director Clarence Bradley; Droga5 Art Director Germany Lancaster; Goodby Silverstein & Partners Art Director Malika Red; and Google Brand Studio Creative Lead Brandon Viney.
Facebook Connect starts at 1 p.m. EDT, which is the social network’s yearly virtual reality conference showcasing the latest developments in its Oculus ecosystem. There’s a Jaden Smith afterparty at 10 p.m. EDT.
Sept. 17
Retail heavyweights including designer Tommy Hilfger; Neela Montgomery, the former CEO of Crate and Barrel; and Levi’s CEO and President Chip Bergh will take the virtual stage on the final day of World Retail Congress. Presenters are expected to discuss their takeaways and learnings from operating during the pandemic. Bergh will talk about incorporating more inclusivity and diversity in retail.
Sept. 18
The Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown. Wishing a sweet 5781 to all.