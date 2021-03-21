The Week Ahead: Big Tech CEOs return to Congress and ‘Equal Pay Day’ is here
March 22
Media brand Winsight hosts webinar on how stores can craft a loyalty program with rewards to best connect with customers.
March 23
The Ad Age Next: Food & Beverage conference begins at 11 a.m. EDT. The online event features in-depth conversations about restaurant recovery, startup brands, the future of online grocery shopping, working with influencers, the growth of alternative alcoholic beverages and more.
March 24
It’s Equal Pay Day in the U.S. (other countries’ dates differ). Today marks the date into the year on which women earn on average what men did the previous year.
“The Day Sports Stood Still,” an Antoine Fuqua documentary about the historic shutdown of all major U.S. sports leagues at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, debuts on HBO tonight at 9 p.m. EDT; watch the trailer here.
March 25
WWD hosts a digital event with PayPal on the rising power of buy now, pay later options for retailers. The trend has been growing in popularity with younger consumers looking to avoid credit card debt, and several players are introducing new options.
Big Tech CEOs return to Congress today to testify about disinformation. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey are all scheduled to attend remotely for the House Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing.
The one-hour series finale of “Superstore” airs on NBC tonight at 8 p.m. EDT.
“No Demo Reno,” starring Instagram star Jennifer Todryk (@theramblingredhead), debuts on HGTV tonight at 8 p.m. EDT. The network says it will show “how major home improvements are possible without massive demolition.” Watch the trailer here.
March 26
A key economic indicator arrives when the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis releases its latest personal income report.
March 27-28
The 52nd NAACP Image Awards airs on BET Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT.