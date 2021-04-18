The Week Ahead: Brands mark 4/20 and Earth Day, Omnicom posts earnings, and the Oscars are finally here
April 19
The first Boston Marathon was held on this date way back in 1897. This year’s race has been delayed until Oct. 11 and limited to 20,000 runners, in the hopes that COVID restrictions will have eased by then.
April 20
It’s 4/20—the unofficial national marijuana holiday. Its origins date back to 1971, when a group of California teens regularly met at 4:20 p.m to smoke weed, according to History.com. But the holiday of late has entered the mainstream, and countless brands will again seize on it this year.
Ad Age Next: Retail, a virtual conference focused on what’s ahead for the retail industry, will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT. Executives from Petco, Rent the Runway and eBay will be among those discussing new trends and innovations. Register here.
At Apple’s press event today, called “Spring Loaded,” the tech giant is expected to launch new products, notably a suite of tracking devices and software in addition to the usual complement of new iPads, smart home devices and hardware. Apple is also expected to give an update on its transition to in-house processors.
The Collision conference starts today and runs through Thursday. It’s the conference produced by the same organizers that run Web Summit, featuring speakers from tech, media and entertainment. This year’s lineup includes Okunwa Ojo, global chief marketing officer of Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Studios; and Fidji Simo, head of Facebook app at Facebook.
Omnicom Group reports first-quarter earnings. Competitor Publicis Groupe recently reported gains in the U.S. and Asia, but sluggish European results.
Netflix reports its first-quarter earnings for 2021 after the closing bell. There will be a video interview with Netflix execs at 6 p.m. EDT.
Procter & Gamble Co. releases earnings results for its fiscal third quarter, which will be closely watched to see how the packaged-goods giant does against a strong year-ago quarter, and how it projects results for the current one. While last year’s January-to-March quarter was something to forget for most marketers, P&G was among those buoyed by panic buying of toilet paper and other household essentials a year ago.
Johnson & Johnson reports first-quarter earnings against a backdrop of worries about a rare blood-clot side effect of its COVID-19 vaccine. It’s not likely an earnings hit: J&J pledged to make and develop the vaccine for no profit. But it will likely come up. Otherwise, J&J is working against a year in which its results were hurt by lockdowns and restrictions on elective surgeries.
April 21
Fairchild Media Group hosts a sustainability summit with speakers from LVMH, Carbon Trust and Farfetch. The conference will look at how fashion, beauty and retail businesses are rebuilding after a year of changes.
The first Oculus Gaming Showcase starts at 6 p.m. EDT. Oculus, owned by Facebook, will highlight new games coming to the virtual reality ecosystem, promising “never before seen footage” and a “few surprises.” The event will stream on Twitch, Facebook and YouTube.
April 22
It’s Earth Day, and yet another chance for brands to tout their environmental credentials.
Snapchat releases first-quarter 2021 earnings today, and will host a call with Wall Street analysts at 5 p.m. EDT. Investors will be watching Snapchat’s ad revenue to start the year, and look for details about its new programs like Spotlight.
April 23
“Mortal Kombat,” a movie based on the video game, is released in theaters and on HBO Max.
April 24-25
The 93rd Annual Academy Awards will air Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC in a host-free format. Hollywood's biggest night comes a lot later in the year than normal, due to COVID-19.