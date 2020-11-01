CMO Strategy

The Week Ahead: Brands navigate the election and Hershey reports post-Halloween earnings

A look at some of the happenings over the next five days of interest to marketers, agencies and media players
By Ad Age Staff. Published on November 01, 2020.
An election official peels an "I Voted" sticker at an early voting location for the 2020 Presidential elections in Las Vegas.

Credit: Roger Kisby/Bloomberg

Nov. 2

Tune in to Ad Age Remotely at 12:30 p.m. ET to hear from the directing team Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, the duo behind the thriller “Antebellum.” 

Nov. 3

Election Day is finally here—whether we’ll know the results anytime soon is another story. Brands, which have been churning out “vote” messages for weeks, will be operating in an uncertain environment until there is a winner.

Nov. 4

Beauty brand e.l.f., which has thrived during the pandemic, reports earnings.

Bill Kolb, who was recently named CEO of McCann Worldwide, succeeding Harris Diamond, will be the guest on Ad Age Remotely starting at 11 a.m. ET. 

Nov. 5

The New York Times reports third-quarter earnings. The publisher last quarter posted more digital revenue than print revenue for the first time ever, after adding 669,000 net new digital subscribers. 

Nov. 6

Hershey Co.’s quarter ended before Halloween, but the company delayed releasing its quarterly report for two weeks longer than usual so that it could share details on how it fared during the candy-centric celebration which, like everything else, was disrupted due to the pandemic. (Rival snack maker Mondelēz International reports its results on Nov. 2)

 

