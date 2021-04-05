CMO Strategy

The Week Ahead: Carnival gives cruise industry update and Masters tees off

Key happenings in the industry over next seven days
By Ad Age Staff. Published on April 05, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Johnson & Johnson opens Neutrogena Studios to create unbranded long-form videos

The Costa Pacifica cruise ship, operated by Carnival Corp.

Credit: Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg

Taking a look at some key happenings in marketing and advertising over the next seven days.

April 5

Ad Age’s Town Hall brings together minority-owned business leaders and allies to discuss why investing in such businesses is important—and what needs to change to give them a seat at the table. 

Gonzaga and Baylor square off in the NCAA Championship game on CBS.

April 6

Gen Z is getting vaccinated in New York starting today with the new age-eligibility requirement of 16 years old and older. Previously, vaccines were restricted to 30 years old and older. It’s a major milestone in opening the COVID-19 vaccine enrollment to almost all ages, including teens. 

April 7

Mindshare CEO Adam Gerhart will join Ad Age Remotely at 11:30 a.m. EDT to discuss the future of the agency model in a post-COVID world, and the steps the GroupM shop is taking to improve diversity and inclusion. 

“Home Economics,” a sitcom about class divisions among adult siblings, premieres on ABC. Topher Grace (“That ’70s Show”) stars and executive produces. Watch the trailer here.

Carnival Corp. delivers first quarter earnings report, which could signal how the broader economy is weathering COVID-19.

April 8

The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards, honoring “fair, accurate and inclusive” representations of the LGBTQ community, streams on YouTube and Hulu at 10 p.m. EDT. Gilead, Hyundai and Ketel One are presenting partners.

Crown Media CEO Wonya Lucas will join Ad Age Remotely at 10:30 a.m. EDT to discuss how Hallmark Channel is evolving 

April 9

Friday Flashback: The Houston Astrodome opened 56 years ago today. The indoor stadium was dubbed the “eighth wonder of the world” and hosted the Astros from 1965-1999 and Oilers from 1968-1996. It was deemed unsafe for occupancy in 2009 and plans to rehab it have stalled.

April 10-11

CBS televises the final two rounds of the Masters golf tournament, which concludes on Sunday after kicking off on Thursday on ESPN. In 2020, the tourney was delayed to the fall due to COVID, and TV ratings plunged. This year it will be played in front of limited attendance.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Johnson & Johnson opens Neutrogena Studios to create unbranded long-form videos

Johnson & Johnson opens Neutrogena Studios to create unbranded long-form videos

Watch: Walmart enlists LeBron James' mom to talk about how community helped put food on their table

Watch: Walmart enlists LeBron James' mom to talk about how community helped put food on their table
Trojan touts ‘stimulus package’ and Ice Cube sues Robinhood: Trending

Trojan touts ‘stimulus package’ and Ice Cube sues Robinhood: Trending
Fernando Machado is joining Activision Blizzard as CMO

Fernando Machado is joining Activision Blizzard as CMO
MLB moves All-Star game out of Atlanta, citing voting rights

MLB moves All-Star game out of Atlanta, citing voting rights
Walgreens rolls out first COVID-19 vaccine campaign

Walgreens rolls out first COVID-19 vaccine campaign
Fernando Machado is leaving Burger King parent company

Fernando Machado is leaving Burger King parent company

Amazon explores opening home goods, electronics discount stores

Amazon explores opening home goods, electronics discount stores