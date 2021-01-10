The Week Ahead: CES begins and college football crowns a champ
Jan. 11
CES begins the most unusual show in its history, with an online-only affair. The downside: no Vegas parties. The upside: no long Uber lines. Find out more here.
ESPN televises the College Football National Championship pitting Ohio State versus Alabama. A few months ago, marketers were wondering if there would even be a season. The sport somehow made it through, but there have been plenty of coronavirus disruptions. Ford is among the brands advertising in the game.
Jan. 12
National Retail Federation begins its annual Big Show conference. This year, the event will be virtual, taking place Jan. 12-14, 19 and 21-22. Executives including Marvin Ellison, CEO and president of Lowe’s, and Sharon Leite, CEO of the Vitamin Shoppe, will be speaking on topics such as consumer behavior and what lies ahead for the industry.
Jan. 13
It’s the third day of the ICR Conference. The investor conference, typically focused on consumer companies such as public and privately-held restaurants and retailers, includes other categories this year, such as a day dedicated to healthcare on Jan. 14.
General Motors global Chief Marketing Officer Deborah Wahl appears on Ad Age Remotely to discuss the automakers new logo and corporate brand campaign that pushes its electric vehicle. GM has big plans for CES.
Jan. 14
Delta Air Lines reports quarterly earnings and full-year results. The travel industry has been battered by the pandemic, but Delta CEO Ed Bastian recently wrote in an internal memo that the airline expects to “achieve positive cash flow by the spring.”
Jan. 15
The first Super Bowl was played on this date way back in 1967 when the Packers beat the Chiefs. The ad prices were cheap (at least a heckuva lot cheaper than today—a 30-second spot cost $40,000, or about $316,000 when adjusted for inflation.) And the campaigns were sexist. Goodyear ran a spot that plugged its tires as durable by portraying women as incapable of changing tires. “They weren’t really expecting women to watch,” Danielle Sarver Coombs, an associate professor at Kent State University, told Smithsonian magazine in a 2019 article. The ad’s subtext was that “you don't want to be the one to let your wife or your daughter down because you put her in an unsafe environment with unsafe tires.”