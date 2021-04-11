The Week Ahead: Delta reports earnings and ANA hosts data and analytics conference
April 12
Ramadan begins today or on April 13, depending on the sighting of the new moon. The Muslim holy month ends May 12 and marks when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammad.
April 13
The Association of National Advertisers hosts a 2-day data and analytics conference with speakers from Molson Coors, Kimberly-Clark, Starbucks Mastercard and more.
Starting tonight at 9 p.m. ET, the Food Network is airing a five-episode stunt tournament titled “Chopped: Martha Rules” that effectively puts lifestyle guru Martha Stewart totally in charge of the “Chopped” ops.
April 14
Bed Bath & Beyond reports fourth-quarter earnings. The struggling retailer is in the middle of a turnaround plan that focuses on in-house brands, a strategy that has proven successful for rival Target.
April 15
Delta Air Lines reports first-quarter earnings. The airline suffered a loss of more than $12 billion last year during the pandemic as consumers stayed put. Yet there have been some signs of a return to travel as vaccines continue to roll out.
Attention young creatives! Today is the last day to enter Ad Age’s annual Cannes Lions issue cover contest. Details here.
April 16
Ad Age Next: Retail—featuring speakers from Walmart, American Eagle, Wayfair, Petco and more—is in five days. See the agenda for the April 20 event and buy tickets here.
April 17-18
The 56th Academy of Country Music Awards air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS; Mickey Guyton and Keith Urban are set to cohost.