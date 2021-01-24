CMO Strategy

The Week Ahead: Facebook and McDonald’s report earnings and Denzel Washington flick comes to HBO Max

A look at some of the happenings over the next five days of interest to marketers, agencies and media players
By Ad Age Staff. Published on January 24, 2021.
Jan. 25

Kimberly-Clark Corp. reports earnings and eyes will be on whether it can maintain pandemic-fueled momentum for such brands as Cottonelle and Scott, and fend off competition from Procter & Gamble Co., which has consistently outperformed expectations in recent quarters. Huggies, while hurt by persistently low U.S. birth rates driven lower still by the pandemic, has been gaining share of late, with sales rising as sales of other K-C paper products slow in recent weeks, according to IRI data from Evercore ISI.

Jan. 26

Starbucks issues earnings report. The COVID outlook has taken a turn for the worse since the coffee giant last reported, and “it would not be surprising if Starbucks walks back some of the optimism expressed,” according to The Motley Fool.

Johnson & Johnson reports earnings. The company's most closely watched product is one it has pledged not to make any profit on—its COVID-19 vaccine, a single-dose version that doesn’t require the advanced cold storage of those currently used in the U.S. The company is expected to release data from its Phase 3 clinical trial soon and may offer an update today. The rest of its business hasn’t been helped by the pandemic, with medical device sales off as procedures are delayed. Cough-and-cold product sales are off broadly, as pandemic prevention measures and more flu vaccinations are driving a big decline in respiratory illnesses other than COVID.

Facebook’s fourth-quarter earnings arrives at 5 p.m. EST. The social network has plenty to discuss: Its suspension of Donald Trump, its anti-disinformation efforts, how it’s going to adapt to Apple’s privacy changes, and much more that relates to the strength of the digital ad marketplace.

Jan. 28

McDonald’s fourth-quarter earnings report will serve as one of the clearest signals of how fast feeders have continued to navigate the pandemic, thanks to the drive-thru and increased delivery options. New questions for the world’s largest restaurant chain include how it’s getting along with its U.S. franchisees and if its overhauled chicken sandwiches will stand out.

Jan. 29

“The Little Things,” starring Denzel Washington is out today, and is the latest Warner Bros. flick released simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters.

