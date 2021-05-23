The Week Ahead: The future of TV advertising, and the 'Friends' reunion finally airs
May 24
Ad Age hosts In Depth: TV Pivot, a two-day event that examines the current state of the TV ad marketplace. Ad sales leaders and top agency and brand executives, such as Rita Ferro, president of advertising sales at Disney, Mark Marshall, president of advertising sales and partnerships at NBCUniversal, and Rebecca Traverzo, VP of marketing at ThirdLove, will speak about how streaming may reinvent the $20 billion upfront marketplace.
May 25
Yum Brands is hosting a virtual investor day focused on KFC, its largest chain with more than 25,000 restaurants across more than 145 countries. The company has seen early success in the U.S. with its latest chicken sandwich.
May 26
Dick’s Sporting Goods reports first-quarter earnings. The retailer, which has been building up its brick-and-mortar fleet with the addition of concept stores, has seen e-commerce sales boom during the pandemic.
The 2021 D&AD Awards take place from May 26-27, with ceremonies to announce this year’s Pencil winners at 1 p.m. EDT on both days. All of the work shortlisted for this year’s awards can be seen on the D&AD website.
May 27
Best Buy reports first-quarter earnings. The electronics retailer has been taking advantage of the rising need for digital devices for consumers working from home and students e-learning during the pandemic. For its most recent quarter, Best Buy beat projections,
The endlessly hyped “Friends: The Reunion” special debuts on HBO Max.
The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air on Fox.
May 28
“A Quiet Place II,” the follow-up film to John Krasinski’s post-apocalyptic thriller of 2018, has its theatrical release. Formerly slated for September, the movie’s release was bumped up by Paramount Pictures to the coveted Memorial Day weekend slot. “A Quiet Place II,” which stars Emily Blunt, was one of the first movie casualties of the pandemic as its original release date was March 2020.