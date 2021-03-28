The Week Ahead: Lululemon posts earnings, March jobs report arrives, and brands navigate April Fools' Day
Taking a look at some key happenings in marketing and advertising over the next seven days.
March 29
Kimberly Gardiner, senior VP of marketing for Volkswagen of America, joins Ad Age Remotely at 11 a.m. EDT to discuss the automaker's electric vehicle marketing push.
March 30
Lululemon reports fourth-quarter and full-year earnings. The fitness brand performed favorably during the pandemic as consumers invested in comfortable workout gear. Yet, as more people return to work and invest in business casual attire, the retailer will be challenged with continuing to drive wallet share.
Esports Insider begins a two-day “Digital Spring” conference featuring a look at the Chinese esports market, as well as “chess’s place in the industry as its role grew throughout last year.”
We’re not making this up: “Pooch Perfect,” a new reality competition that focuses on dog grooming, premieres on ABC tonight at 8 p.m. EDT, hosted by Rebel Wilson. Watch the trailer here.
March 31
EMarketer hosts a webinar at 2 p.m. EDT on “why marketers must unify external and internal silos to create a CX-centric organization.”
April 1
April Fools’ Day is likely to go on as usual this year after brands had hit pause on their pranks in 2020 during the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic. Ad Age offered a primer in March on how marketers may want to approach the day this year.
“Law & Order: Organized Crime,” the latest spin-off from the L&O universe, debuts on NBC at 10 p.m. EDT. Watch a brief (15-second) promo here.
April 2
The stock markets are closed because of Good Friday, but that won’t stop the government from releasing the March jobs report. As MarketWatch notes, “it’s a fairly rare occurrence for the government to release a major piece of data as market participants aren’t able to react to it.” We’ll be watching to see if the marketing industry continues its job gains after the February report showed that employment in advertising, public relations and related services rose by 3,500, a positive sign for agencies following a sharp drop in January.
April 3-4
The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards air Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on TBS and TNT.