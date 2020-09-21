The Week Ahead: ‘The Masked Singer’ returns and ANA holds media conference
Sept. 21
Today is your day to soak in the final few fleeting moments of summer. The autumnal equinox falls on Sept. 22. Grab your sunscreen, sunglasses and iced coffee, and bring your laptop outdoors while you still can.
Sept. 22
The Ad Age Next: Food & Beverage Conference takes place online today. Executives from Beyond Meat, Campbell Soup, Drizly, Domino’s, J.M. Smucker, Just, Oatly and other companies discuss how they have navigated the pandemic.
Where Are All the Black People begins today and runs through Thursday. The One Club's diversity conference and career fair has rebranded back to its original name to highlight the lack of progress on DE&I issues over the years. Registration is free and grants access to a keynote with CNN's Van Jones, panels on topics such as making space for Black women, masterclasses with industry leaders, portfolio reviews and recruiter sessions.
Sept. 23
The Association of National Advertisers Media & Measurement Conference takes place online starting today through Sept. 24, featuring presentations from Procter & Gamble Co. Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard, Nielsen CEO-Chief Diversity Officer David Kenny and Eli Lilly Chief Media Officer Lina Shields, among others. This replaces the live event originally scheduled for March 25-26 in Florida.
Fox’s “The Masked Singer” returns at 8 p.m. In its fourth season, the singing competition show has been a massive hit for the network, averaging 8.7 million viewers and a 2.3 rating in 18-49 demo for its season three finale.
Sept. 24
Rite Aid reports earnings. The chain was in the news recently over an incident in which a manager of a store in Pennsylvania was fired after she asked a customer to wear a mask. According to reports she defended herself with a knife and pepper spray after he attacked her.
Darden Restaurants, which runs Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse and other chains, reports its fiscal first-quarter results. Sit-down chains like the ones in Darden's portfolio are under plenty of pressure during the pandemic, relying more than ever on carryout orders and trying to lure back diners in places where their dining rooms have reopened.
Sept. 25
Hennessy livestreams a daytime fireworks exhibit from the Charente River in Cognac, France, choreographed by artist Cai Guo-Qiang. It is part of the “World Odyssey” program marking Hennessy X.O’s 150th anniversary.