The Week Ahead: McDonald's reports third-quarter results and Leonardo DiCaprio turns 45
Nov. 9
McDonald’s reports third-quarter results after giving a strong preview of the results last month and hosts an online investor meeting in which executives including its top marketers are set to lay out the world’s largest restaurant company’s strategic plan.
Nov. 10
Ad Age Next: Streaming brings together some of the most important names in connected TV to discuss the future of video outside of cable. Guests from major companies like Roku, The Trade Desk and Hershey will explore the challenges for new platforms and new advertising models.
Nov. 11
Leonardo DiCaprio turns 45 today. Like a lot of stars, he got his start in TV commercials—his first one was for Matchbox cars. “I was just so incredibly nervous,” he told InStyle magazine in a 2016 interview in which he recalled the spot. “I remembered, the lesson I learned from it was just, ‘know your lines.’ Really. Just get that over with because once you learn your lines, then you can kind of settle into all the other moments in the scene.”
Nov. 12
ShowStoppers TV will livestream its holiday gift guide. The show will include information on items including smart products, personal care products and small home appliances, as well as demonstrations and an interactive Q&A.
Ad Age Remotely hosts Pete Jung, senior VP of marketing for Nascar, to discuss the racing league’s season-end marketing push, including its use of celebrities ranging from Al Roker to Mario Lopez.
Nov. 13
World Kindness Day, when consumers and brands are supposed to participate in random acts to make the world a better place, could see a lot of activity during this year of crises. Two years ago, Coca-Cola ran a social campaign on the day encouraging happiness and positivity. We doubt any kindness extends to the political world.