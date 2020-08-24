The Week Ahead: Nike marks ‘Mamba Week’ and WPP reports earnings
Aug. 24
It is “Kobe Bryant Day” in Orange County, California, where officials passed a resolution choosing this day to honor the late National Basketball League legend. The date —8/24—matches the two uniform numbers he wore. Nike declared it “Mamba Week” with a full week of programming and retail launches.
Nike began the week Sunday with this video:
Omnicom Media Group CEO Scott Hagedorn will appear on Ad Age Remotely at 11 a.m. ET to discuss the agency’s outlook for the second-half of the year, how the agency model is evolving amid COVID-19 and efforts around diversity and inclusion.
Aug. 25
Salesforce reports second quarter earnings. The company has made significant bets in analytics that interpret data into easy to read charts for chief marketing officers. The company reported record revenues last quarter of $4.9 billion, up 30 percent year-over-year.
The Association of National Advertisers holds a webinar on the impact of advertising in a cookieless world. Michael Cohen, chief data and technology officer at Marketing Evolution, will discuss how areas such as attribution and ad targeting will play out once Google Chrome removes cookies from its browser in 2022. It begins at 1 p.m. ET.
Aug. 26
Coty becomes the latest to report earnings in a beauty industry decimated by COVID-19. The outlook is bleak after longtime industry top performer Estee Lauder on Aug. 20 posted a 32 percent sales decline and earnings miss for its fiscal fourth quarter. But Coty’s focus will likely be on the future, particularly if newly appointed CEO Sue Y. Nabi, who takes charge next month, is on the call.
Aug. 27
WPP is expected to release its earnings results for the second quarter and first half of the year. After releasing its first quarter earnings in February that showed organic revenue declines, the holding company’s stock dropped 15 percent to its lowest level since 2012. WPP estimated at the time that it wouldn’t return to organic growth until 2021.
Aug. 28
Penry Price, VP marketing solutions at LinkedIn, joins Ad Age Remotely at 1:30 p.m. ET to discuss how the platform has been handling misinformation, thinking about social justice and his outlook on digital advertising for the second-half of the year.
“The New Mutants,” a teen-filled “X-Men” spinoff, is set to be released in movie theaters after much delay. Also, “Bill and Ted Face the Music” is debuting on the same day in a limited number of theaters and in likely many more living rooms, as the movie is simultaneously being released on demand. If you do venture to a theater to see it, wear a mask and “be excellent to each other.”