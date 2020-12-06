The Week Ahead: Ruth Bader Ginsburg tribute beer coming and Sheryl Sandberg speaks on disinformation
Taking a look at some key happenings this week.
Dec. 7
Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer for KFC U.S., discusses the chain’s unique holiday season marketing plans in a live interview with Ad Age food reporter Jessica Wohl on the latest edition of “Ad Age Remotely” at 11:15 a.m. ET.
Dec. 8
Ad Age Next: CMO, a virtual half-day conference, will explore timely topics in marketing. Executives from brands including Coca-Cola, Citi and Frito-Lay will discuss issues ranging from in-house agencies and media planning to how best to structure internal teams to deal with the changing consumer environment.
Dec. 9
The National Sports Forum hosts a virtual summit that includes presentations from sports business leaders including those in marketing and sponsorship functions.
Dec. 10
The Jewish holiday of Hanukkah begins tonight and ends on Dec. 18, giving all the excuse to eat plenty of fried foods to commemorate a small container of oil lasting eight nights. Brands have found other ways to celebrate. Shmaltz Brewing is out with a new Golden Jelly Doughnut Pastry Ale. It’s also launching HE'BREW: #RBG IPA this month, a tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, along with Moustache Brewing.
Lululemon reports third-quarter earnings. The yogawear brand has been able to ride the e-commerce wave as consumers seek out comfortable clothing they can also wear for at-home fitness endeavors. The retailer recently began selling its Mirror home-connected fitness product in stores after acquiring the brand earlier this year.
Dec. 11
The “Tamron Hall” daytime talk show hosts Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg in what the Disney-produced program is billing as her first TV interview since the election. Hall is expected to ask Sandberg about the social media platform’s controversial handling of disinformation during elections.