The Week Ahead: TikTok hosts brand summit and Super Bowl hype ramps up
A look at some of the happenings over the next five days of interest to marketers, agencies and media players.
Feb. 1
Black History Month begins. This year’s theme is “The Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity.” Read more from the Association for the Study of African American Life and History.
Tune in to Ad Age Remotely at 10 a.m. ET for a sneak peek at Fiverr’s first-ever Super Bowl ad. Duncan Bird, VP, brand marketing and digital, discusses the online freelance platform’s creative and why it decided to join the fray.
Feb. 2
Every day has felt like Groundhog Day in the pandemic. But today is the real thing. Last year the holiday fell on Super Bowl Sunday and Jeep smartly seized on it with an ad starring Bill Murray that won the USA Today Ad Meter. Flashback here.
Speaking of the game, this year’s biggest Super Bowl advertisers and creatives will join Ad Age at 12 pm ET for a conversation on how they created their Big Game ads in the midst of the pandemic and how they thought about inclusivity in storytelling. Register for the event here.
Feb. 3
Scotts Miracle-Gro reports first-quarter earnings. One of Ad Age’s Hottest Brands last year, the gardening-focused company has been riding a hot streak as more consumers invest in their own backyards. Scotts will continue the momentum with its first Super Bowl spot this year.
TikTok’s #ForYou Summit is today, a virtual conference for brands and agencies. This is a first for TikTok, which is hoping to win over advertisers with a day-long series of talks with its execs, delving into the secrets of its algorithm, brand safety and content plans for the year ahead. The summit starts at 11 a.m. ET.
Feb. 4
Unilever reports fourth quarter and full year financial results, which should provide a glimpse at how well one of the world’s biggest advertisers is handling the global pandemic and related economic fallout. Globally, Unilever has been hurt more than many of its peers because of a relatively strong reliance on foodservice sales, but it’s been on a roll in the U.S. of late.
Feb. 5
January’s jobs report is released. Forecasters expect a meager increase in jobs or even a decline. But hope could be on the horizon: “The economy should pick up as the weather gets better and the vaccine rollout picks up pace,” Gus Faucher, chief economist of PNC Financial Services, told MarketWatch.