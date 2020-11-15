The Week Ahead: Walmart reports earnings and ‘The Fresh Prince Reunion’ is here
Nov. 16
The Advertising Research Foundation begins a virtual four-day Attribution & Analytics Accelerator event, running from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. EST each day, with marketers from Mazda, MolsonCoors, Church & Dwight Co. (Trojan), GSK, Citi, Kellogg Co. and more presenting.
Brandon Snow, chief revenue officer, Activision Blizzard Eports, joins Ad Age Remotely for a conversation on the future of gaming. The company recently concluded its inaugural season for Call of Duty League and is now looking ahead to Season 2 in 2021. Snow looks at how brands can be part of the space and provide insights for those marketers just starting to dip their toes into esports.
Nov. 17
The New York Times DealBook summit opens at 9 a.m. ET with a conversation with Masayoshi Son, the founder and CEO of SoftBank Group. It’s DealBook’s first online conference during the pandemic, and over the course of two days will feature dignitaries including Dr. Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates.
Nov. 18
Target will report third-quarter earnings. An essential business, the retailer has thrived during the pandemic as consumers clamored for services such as curbside pickup. The chain recently announced it is bolstering its brand even more with new Ulta Beauty shop-in-shops.
Walmart reports earnings before the market opens at 7 a.m. for its fiscal third quarter. This should provide the first glimpse into performance of the giant retailer’s Walmart+ membership program, a counter to Amazon Prime that offers free same-day home delivery for orders over $35 for those paying a $98 annual membership fee.
The Calm app won election night with its sponsorship of CNN’s “Key Race” alerts, encouraging viewers to take a break and find a moment of calm. This struck a chord with viewers who were anxiously awaiting the results of the contentious presidential race. Katie Shill, senior director of brand marketing at Calm, joins Ad Age Remotely at 1 p.m. EST to discuss how the sponsorship came together, results of the buy and how the meditation company plans to sustain the momentum moving into 2021.
Nov. 19
Macy’s will report third-quarter earnings. While the department store chain’s online business is on an uptick, brick-and-mortar sales have faltered during the pandemic. In addition, the holiday season, normally the time for Macy’s to shine and build brand awareness, will look very different this year—Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Day Parade will no longer be an in-person event, and Santa will not be in stores.
“The Fresh Prince Reunion” will be the streaming event of the season, bringing Will Smith back together with the cast of his transformative 90s sitcom. HBO Max has the honor of hosting this one, putting a nostalgic spin on the phrase, “connected TV.”
Nov. 20
Megan Thee Stallion’s debut album drops today. We want to know: Will she appear in a Super Bowl ad? Sabra hummus put the rapper in its 2020 Big Game spot.