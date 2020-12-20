The Week Ahead: Wonder Woman finally arrives, and the NBA begins again
Dec. 21
It’s the first official day of winter, which runs from Dec. 21 through March 20, if you’re in the Northern Hemisphere, where today marks the longest night and shortest day of the year. Maybe log out of that Zoom meeting early to celebrate.
Dec. 22
The National Basketball Association’s season begins. Check out our recent interview with Chief Marketing Officer Kate Jhaveri to find out how the league is trying to lure viewers for the unusual start date.
The Conference Board releases its monthly Consumer Confidence Index. The widely watched University of Michigan consumer sentiment reading took a surprising upward turn earlier this month, driven by rosier views of Democrats buoyed by the election of Joe Biden.
Carmax reports earnings. The auto retailer in September reported record revenue and profits for the second quarter while pursuing a personalized omnichannel strategy.
Dec. 23
Still pissed about losing that agency review? Time to air your grievances. Today is Festivus, “the festival for the rest of us,” popularized by “Seinfeld.” If you are Gen Z and have no idea what we are talking about, read this.
Dec. 24
Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries return today for their sixth limited-time run. This year, heck, sure, they can be part of a Christmas Eve meal. The latest movie-trailer style campaign for the popular fries stars Joe Keery and Sarah Hyland.
Dec. 25
“Wonder Woman 1984” is coming to theaters on Christmas Day, but it’s also streaming for HBO Max subscribers at the same time, ushering in a new era for the movie industry. Film purists are torn over seeing blockbusters releasing straight to the home, but for audiences abiding by quarantine it will likely be one of the biggest home releases of all time. Its original theater release was delayed multiple times due to the pandemic.