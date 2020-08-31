The Week Ahead: Zoom and others post results, plus 'Mulan' finally hits the (small) screen
Taking a look at some key happenings in the next five days.
Aug. 31
Zoom will post its second-quarter results and give new insights into the popularity of its video conferencing platform. Zoom has become a fascination in the working world for keeping businesses connected during the pandemic, and the second quarter covered a peak shutdown era in the U.S. The popular platform had tech issues on Aug. 24, which happened to be the first day of online classes this school year for many U.S. students.
Sept. 1
National Family Meals Month kicks off today. The annual food retail marketing effort aims to spur families to spend more time together cooking their own meals using items from the grocery store. This year, some families may be eager for a reprieve. But the bonus of spending more time at home due to the pandemic is that many have already hit (and be real, exceeded) the aim suggested by the trade group FMI: “Pledge to have one more meal together, at home, per week.” When deciding on which meal to prepare, keep in mind that some marketers also celebrate Better Breakfast Month in September.
Sept. 2
The American Marketing Association Chicago is kicking off a new “Signature Speaker Series.” Its first guest is Laurie Blair, Walgreens senior director of brand and retail marketing. Blair is set to discuss how Walgreens shifted its marketing strategy and messaging in response to the pandemic. AMA Chicago says its “Signature Speaker Series” includes four online programs in September and December 2020 and February and June 2021. All speaker sessions are an hour long with a 30-minute Q&A session. Blair’s session will start at 7 p.m. CT (8 p.m. ET).
The D&AD is set to unveil its shortlist for categories Book Design, Graphic Design, Magazine & Newspaper Design, and Packaging Design. In May, the D&AD canceled its annual festival and shifted its judging as well as its ceremony for its Pencil winners to go virtual. On Sept. 10, the D&AD will host its virtual event to announce all the winners.
Macy’s will report second-quarter results. Struggling even before the pandemic, the department store chain has been burdened with store closures and plummeting sales in recent months. The company reported a first-quarter loss of $3.5 billion as sales were nearly halved.
Sept. 3
Campbell Soup Co.’s fiscal fourth-quarter results, due out this morning, are expected to show more gains. In the third quarter, the company benefited from both current and new customers stocking up on packaged foods such as cans of soup during the pandemic.
Sept. 4
Disney will release its long-planned blockbuster “Mulan” on streaming service Disney Plus. The live-action remake of the 1998 animated film had been originally slated for theatrical release, but now represents another pandemic-related pivot in the entertainment world. Disney Plus subscribers will need to pony up $29.99 to watch the movie, which stars Liu Yifei.