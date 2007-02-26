To Win, Don't Hide Behind False Brand Pretenses

You don't need me to tell you the world has changed. This publication and others are filled with stories about the power of mobile and YouTube and how, ultimately, the consumer is in control. Right now, marketers all across the country are trying to answer one of a million questions. Will Second Life ever eclipse TV? Is Wallop the next MySpace? Should my brand be integrated into the next EA game? While everyone is working to find the next big, shiny thing, it's time we change the focus of the conversation.