WW banks on the Oprah effect in new campaign

WW is hoping for an Oprah Winfrey boost, featuring the media mogul in its new campaign as it tries to recover from a weak start to the year.

The "It Works" campaign features Winfrey video chatting with other WW members to congratulate them on their weight loss. It debuts a month after the company predicted revenue and profit would fall in 2019 after a weak start to the year.

WW, which changed its name from Weight Watchers last year, previously said it would feature Winfrey in a central role in marketing after a prior campaign that relied less on her wasn't a hit. That campaign, which debuted in December, "did not recruit as expected," President and CEO Mindy Grossman said in a statement in late February. Ads featured actress Kate Hudson in the United States and singer Robbie Williams in Europe and other markets, plus showcased non-star members, including in ads voiced by Winfrey.

Image from new WW campaign featuring Oprah Winfrey video chatting with members Credit: WW

In the new commercial, Winfrey speaks with members about the weight they've lost and how they feel on the program. As the company tries to move toward being seen as a broader health and wellness platform it has Winfrey and a member deliver that message. "It's not even a diet," Winfrey says to one woman, who replies "no, it's a lifestyle."

Winfrey then delivers the name change message, saying "Weight Watchers is now WW" toward the end of the spot before details about an offer appear.

Both the new and old campaigns come from Anomaly, which WW began working with last year. Horizon handles media buying and planning.

Winfrey's weight isn't discussed in the marketing, but WW points out that the others in the ad each lost from 32 to 168 pounds.

In February, WW said it expected to recruit fewer members in 2019 than it did in 2018. Prior campaigns featuring Winfrey helped drive gains in membership and revenue. She invested in the company and joined its board in October 2015. In February, Grossman said WW and Winfrey are working on plans including a series of digital and live experiences and events.

Shares of WW were up 27 cents to $20.05 on Friday afternoon. A year ago, the stock was worth more than $60 per share.