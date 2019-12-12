This year's biggest food stories can thank social media for their prominence
In 2019, Americans were more interested in the chicken sandwich social media throwdown than any other food news.
While many might think Popeyes chicken sandwich was the food story of the year, it actually was the fast-food chicken sandwich feud that it prompted on Twitter, according to Hunter Public Relations, which has tracked the year's most memorable food industry stories since 2003.
The results come from a survey, released today, in which 1,003 Americans were given a list of 20 food stories from November 2018 to October 2019, and asked which they remembered seeing, reading or hearing about.
Of course it was the Popeyes sandwich that got the Twitter conversation going. The $3.99 entrant into the fast-food world quickly sold out and was widely hailed as the best thing since, well, Chick-fil-A’s take on the same item. The Twitter-led frenzy around Popeyes’ version marked the first time in Hunter’s survey that social media-amplified news was the most memorable.
“It started on Twitter, where so many of these other stories started elsewhere,” said Heddy DiMaria, chief insights officer at Hunter, the MDC Partners-owned agency. The Twitter buzz started after Chick-fil-A tweeted about its own sandwich and included other users' tweets about their own taste tests.
A video of a woman licking Blue Bell ice cream and putting it back in the store freezer, which has been viewed more than 13 million times since June, was the second most-memorable food headline. The rising popularity of the keto diet was No. 3, thousands of pounds of chicken being recalled was No. 4 and the downside of ditching plastic straws was No. 5. Bans on plastic straws was the most memorable food news of 2018.
Among millennials and Gen Xers, this year’s top food stories were the chicken sandwich throwdown, the Blue Bell video and the keto diet. Those labeled as baby boomers/mature adults, meanwhile, ranked the Blue Bell video first, followed by the impact of tariffs on food items and the recall of thousands of pounds of chicken.
Fast-food news, in general, is popular. Restaurant-related news has topped the list in four of the last 10 years, including 2019. Still, when it comes to the most important food topics, food safety comes first, with 40 percent of responses.
Of those surveyed, 26 percent classified food and nutrition stories as "very important," down from 35 percent in 2018 and matching the level seen in 2017 and 2016. This year, 45 percent said food and nutrition stories are more important than other types of news stories, down from 48 percent in 2018.
There’s a chance the timing of the Popeyes news, including the sandwich selling out in late August, helped it rise to the top of the list. “There’s always a recency effect that it’s hard to control for,” DeMaria said.
Here are the most memorable food stories of 2019, according to Hunter’s survey:
1. Fast food chicken sandwich throwdown on Twitter
2. Video of woman licking Blue Bell Ice Cream goes viral
3. The Keto Diet gains in popularity
4. Thousands of pounds of chicken recalled
5. The downside of ditching plastic straws
6. The impact of tariffs on food items
7. Farmers face big losses and poor crops after devastating flooding
8. Ban to end sales of plastic water bottles gains momentum
9. Styrofoam food container ban
10. The rise of hard seltzer
Here are the most memorable food news stories of the decade:
2010 — The impact of the BP oil spill on the seafood industry
2011 — Twenty-nine deaths caused by the cantaloupe listeria outbreak
2012 — Chick-fil-A gay marriage controversy
2013 — Fighting childhood obesity
2014 — The great Western U.S. drought
2015 — Evolving fast-food breakfast landscape (the year McDonald’s launched All Day Breakfast)
2016 — Chipotle recovery after E. Coli outbreak
2017 — Amazon buys Whole Foods Market
2018 — Plastic straw bans
2019 — Fast-food chicken sandwich throwdown on Twitter