Zoom is fastest-growing brand of 2020 on list that surprisingly includes Roundup
Zoom is the not-so-surprising big winner among 2020’s fastest-growing brands in a new Morning Consult study. But there are plenty of surprises down the list, led by Bayer’s widely criticized herbicide Roundup as the 11th fastest-growing brand, and Conde Nast’s venerable magazine brand The New Yorker as the 14th fastest-growing brand among Gen Z.
Morning Consult bases the rankings on growth in the percentage of people in tracking surveys who say they’d consider purchasing from a brand. Zoom more than doubled that number, from 11% in January to 26%, in November.
Other entrants on the list are also easy to explain. NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock, grew from a 4% to 16% purchase consideration. Fast-growing social-media, e-commerce, streaming or telecom brands TikTok, Instacart, Doordash, HBO Max, WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams and T-Mobile occupy spots 3-9. And Pfizer, whose COVID-19 vaccine is poised to be first to get approval for U.S. use, comes in No. 10.
But Roundup at No. 11 is a head-scratcher. Morning Consult had no ready explanation. Bayer last month did launch a new Roundup PowerMax 3 variant targeted to farmers. But the biggest news for the brand came in June, when Bayer agreed, without acknowledging wrongdoing, to pay $10.9 billion to settle 100,000 lawsuits alleging Roundup causes cancer. And iSpot.tv shows that the only national TV advertising mentioning Roundup in recent years came from trial lawyers recruiting plaintiffs. Last month, a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency report indicated Roundup threatens just about every endangered species.
That notwithstanding, Morning Consult shows the percentage of people considering purchasing Roundup rose 4.6 points to 17% from January to November. Internals of the report show the growth came mainly from Boomers. Certainly, people are tending their gardens more in the pandemic, and many apparently aren't afraid of using Roundup to kill those pesky weeds.
Gen Z had the same newfound growth in interest in Zoom, TikTok, HBO Max, DoorDash and Instacart as everyone else. But a big surprise on the Gen Z list is The New Yorker, with purchase intent up 6.9 points to 16%.
Less surprisingly, given that the pandemic is making them learn how to cook at home, Gen Z’s interest in the Food Network also soared, with purchase intent up 9.5 points to 32%. Other big Gen Z gainers were Nascar, up 7.9 points to 21%, and Galderma Laboratories’ skincare brand Cetaphil, also up 7.9 points to 23%.