4 key takeaways from CES

By the numbers, CES is an impressive circus of gadgetry. The annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas was spread out over nearly 3 million square feet last week, with 4,500 exhibitors showing their wares — the latest in 8K screens, giant drones, walking cars, robot pets and automobile prototypes that would make Bruce Wayne jealous (but will never see the light of day).

Despite the sheer number of things on display at CES this year, the hottest items — most relevant to marketers and game-changing for average consumers — can't even be seen. From the artificial intelligence increasingly powering, well, everything, to the forthcoming fifth generation of telecommunication technology, the most exciting stuff at CES couldn't be touched.

Here are four key takeaways Ad Age correspondents picked up from the floor — and from conversations with gimlet-eyed experts.

The industry is pushing "connected everything"

In the third season of "The Simpsons," Homer Simpson's entrepreneurial brother, Herb, struggles to come up with an innovative product that will make him rich. Homer offers him some advice: take "an existing product and put a clock on it."

That same logic was applied in full force this year at CES, but instead of a clock, companies are adding connectivity to products — be it diapers, toilets, lawn mowers and even physical bottles, such as Procter & Gamble's "Facial Treatment Essence Smart Bottle," which rewards its users each time they apply the product's serum.

Fueling the connected everything movement is the next generation of mobile technology, 5G. Once fully deployed (which is unlikely to occur within the next two years), consumers will see speeds that allow them to download a two-hour movie in two seconds.