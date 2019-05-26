Camus-Tournier joins Ogilvy Paris, StrawberryFrog hires four
Ogilvy Paris hired Fanny Camus-Tournier as head of strategic planning. Previously, she was director of strategic planning at Herezie. She has also held positions at Nurun, Blast Radius, La Chose and Buzzman, working with brands including Coca-Cola, Hermes, EasyJet and Danone.
StrawberryFrog hired James Kuczynski as creative director, Stephen Girasuolo as lead content writer, Lesley Thompson as head of talent and Amanda Beraglia as account manager. Kuczynski joins from VaynerMedia and has worked with brands including GE, P&G, SAP and AT&T. Girasuolo joins from The CSI Group, where he was senior content producer. He also ran his own production company, Savin Rock Entertainment. Thompson joins from The Marketing Arm and has held positions at Mcgarrybowen, Weber Shandwick and Publicis’ Roar. Beraglia also joins from TMA and has worked on projects for Mars Incorporated and the United Nations Development Program.
Scott McCune joins the board of directors of brand engagement agency RedPeg. He is the founder of McCune Sports & Entertainment Ventures and led global marketing and operations for Coca-Cola at eight Olympic Games and four FIFA World Cups.
Design and branding agency Fine hired Matt Noe as associate design director, Hannah Peterson as brand strategist and Rachel Hauge as creative producer. Noe previously worked at Nelson Cash and Uncorked Studios with clients including Adidas, Samsung and Google Fiber. Peterson Previously worked at Instrument, Jordan Brand and Nike Sportswear. Hauge joins from Nemo Design where she worked with MasterCraft, Oakley and Mammoth Mountain Ski Resorts.
York & Chapel named Jill Perkins its chief executive officer. She joined the agency in 2018 as executive vice president. Previously she was president and chief marketing officer at Amplitude Marketing Group, working with clients including PepsiCo, MetLife and T-Mobile US. She has also held marketing roles at Playtex Products and Elizabeth Arden Red Door Spas. John Rarrick was promoted to executive vice president of client services. He is co-founder and former managing director at BullsEye Public Relations.