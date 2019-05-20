King and Melder launch Coffee Cocoa Gunpowder; a creative shop becomes Wix's in-house agency
Chiquita King and Ant Melder launched a new full-service independent creative agency, Coffee Cocoa Gunpowder, with a mandate to donate 5 percent of profits to charity. King, managing director at CCG, ran the Westpac account at DDB after heading the Optus account at M&C Saatchi and holding positions at Lavender in Australia and The Jupiter Drawing Room in South Africa. Melder, creative partner at CCG, has held creative leadership positions at Saatchi & Saatchi, Iris, M&C Saatchi, DDB Sydney and, most recently, Host/Havas. He also launched the Brown Riot podcast, which features industry leaders from diverse backgrounds.
Eran Gefen becomes VP creative for website development platform Wix after the brand acquired his shop Gefen Team, a Tel Aviv-based creative agency known for its work with SodaStream. The agency has also worked with Coca-Cola on the “Diet Coke: Extraordinary Collection” campaign, the Doritos “Towel Bag” and Wix’s 2016 Super Bowl campaign featuring Kung Fu Panda. As a result of the acquisition, Gefen Team was dissolved as a standalone agency and now serves as in-house agency for Wix, part of its overall marketing team, which will work toward the company's goal of becoming a top 100 brand.
Information designer Giorgia Lupi joins Pentagram Design as its newest partner. She joins from Accurat, the research, design and innovation firm she co-founded in 2011, where she worked with clients including IBM, Google, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Starbucks, the United Nations, the World Health Organization, the Museum of Modern Art, the World Economic Forum, the Knight Foundation, LVMH Group, Gucci, Valentino, Target, JPMorgan Chase, Columbia University and the University of California Berkeley. Her project “Bruises―The Data We Don’t See” was a collaboration with musician Kaki King that visualized data gathered on King’s daughter’s autoimmune disease.
Venables Bell & Partners hired Associate Creative Directors Grant Piper and Matthew Bottkol, Senior Art Director Sally Hastings, Senior Copywriter Scot van den Driesen and Copywriter Collin Smith. Piper has worked with Eleven, Argonaut and Goodby, Silverstein & Partners on accounts including Google and Volkswagen. Bottkol has worked at FCB New York and Goodby on Oreo, Planters, Chase Bank, Toyota and Chevy Trucks. Hastings and van den Driesen join from Heat, where they worked with Instagram, Levi’s and EA. Previously, they were at Ogilvy & Mather in Australia. Smith spent the last three years at Arnold Boston, working on Jack Daniel’s, Tribe Hummus, Hardee’s and Carnival Cruise Lines.
Forsman & Bodenfors New York promoted Kim Jose and Amber Wimmer to co-lead integrated production, effective June 1. Jose joined the agency in 2015 and has overseen production of all broadcast, social video and print work, working with brands including the Ad Council, American Express and P&G, with directors including David Gordon Green, Spike Lee, David Mamet and Lee Daniels. Wimmer joined the agency last year from Google and has held positions at The Barbarian Group, Droga5, TBWA\Chiat\Day, and Crispin Porter & Bogusky, working with clients including Absolut, Microsoft, Pepsi, Prudential, Toyota, Under Armour and Volkswagen.
Will Clarke has been named EVP of creative at The Marketing Arm. He has run creative departments for The Integer Group, Shoptology and served as VP of marketing for Poo-Pourri. He also co-wrote the Nationwide Super Bowl spot “Rollin’ VIP.”
M&C Saatchi promoted Dom Moira and Kieron Roe to creative directors. The pair helmed the Coca-Cola “We” campaign, kicking off the brand’s sponsorship of the Premier League, and are responsible for the Financial Conduct Authority’s payment protection insurance campaign that featured the animatronic head of Arnold Schwarzenegger.
SS&K hired Emily Viola as managing director, cultural insights & brand strategy and Patrick Buckley as group director, research & strategy. Viola joins from Sparks & Honey, where she was head of cultural strategy. Previously, she worked at SS&K on HBO, as well as at BBDO, DDB and brands including Kraft, Campbell’s, GE, Gillette and Guinness. Buckley joins from Maslansky & Partners, where he was VP of research strategy. He has worked with brands including Microsoft, VMware, Genentech, Takeda, Roche, Hershey, Nestlé and Wells Fargo.
Endeavor hired Alicin Reidy Williamson as SVP, chief inclusion officer and Sarah Prost as SVP, total rewards. Reidy Williamson joins from national public policy and communications strategy firm The Raben Group, where she was managing principal, leading the New York office and its D&I practice. She has also held positions at MTV Networks and the Fund for the City of New York. Prost joins from Under Armour, where she was VP, global total rewards. She has also held positions at Ralph Lauren, CBS Corporation, Prudential and PwC.
Cleveland-based independent agency Marcus Thomas promoted Scott Chapin to chief operating officer from senior vice president of analytics. He joined the agency in 2011 as a digital strategist and became an agency partner in 2015.
Redscout promoted Ivan Kayser to managing partner, Marina Ammirato to partner, growth, and Michael Greenblatt to partner, creative. Kayser was previously the agency’s chief strategy officer, leading global projects for clients like Google, ADP, Disney and Peloton. Ammirato joined the agency 13 years ago and has worked with clients such as Kate Spade New York, PepsiCo and Uber. Previously head of design, Greenblatt worked with Milk Bar on a campaign with pastry chef Christina Tosi.
Match Marketing Group hired Jason Mota as executive creative director in Toronto, Canada. He joins from Gale Partners where he was a creative director. Over his 15-year career, he has also worked at Dentsu and with clients including Mars, Diageo, Unilever, PepsiCo, LG, Allstate, GM, Coca-Cola, Stoli Vodka, Campbell’s, 7-Eleven and Lego.