This week's agency moves, hires and partnerships: December 3, 2019
Cheil Worldwide hired Jayanta Jenkins as global executive creative director for Samsung Mobile. Previously, Jenkins was global executive creative director at HP, global group creative director at Twitter and global creative lead at Apple’s Beats by Dre. He was also global creative director at TBWA/Chiat/Day L.A. and senior art director at Wieden & Kennedy. Jenkins also co-founded Saturday Morning, a creative organization that works to combat racial bias and injustice.
VaynerMedia promoted JuHee Kim to managing director of its Los Angeles office, a new role for the agency. Previously, she was EVP of media at the agency and SVP of media, on-air and affiliate marketing at Fox Broadcasting Company before that. She has also held positions with Dentsu Aegis, OMD, Walt Disney Studios and NBC Universal.
Horizon Media hired Sandra Alfaro as EVP, managing partner of 305 Worldwide, the agency’s new full-service multicultural agency. Most recently, she was managing director of Wing, Grey Group’s multicultural agency, working with clients including Pfizer, Papa John’s, Lilly and Nestle.
Colle McVoy hired Jessica Henrichs as managing director, head of client growth. Previously, she was EVP, head of account management at Digitas, overseeing the Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Bank of America, Sprint, P&G, General Motors, PPG, Glidden and Goodyear accounts. Prior to that, she led marketing and sales promotions for CBS television stations.
Co:collective promoted Kelli Lane MacDonald from head of client engagement to managing director, Amanda Ginzburg from group account director and director of product marketing to head of marketing and Kit Krugman from chief curator to head of organization & culture design, a new offering from the consultancy. Women now make up 60 percent of the agency’s top leadership.
Paris agency Rosapark promoted Julien Saurin and Nicolas Gadesaude to creative directors. The pair have been working together for 10 years, after meeting as interns at Havas Group in 2009. They joined the agency in 2013, with Saurin working as an art director and Gadesaude as copywriter, working on campaigns for Ouigo, InOui (Maiwenn), Thalys, Skoda and Decathlon.
Hannah Kreiswirth is now a partner at Area 17. She continues in her role as chief operating officer of the Brooklyn agency. Before joining the shop three years ago, she was senior director and head of creative at Purpose and worked as a creative director, business strategist and entrepreneur.
Amsterdam-based social creative agency Hey Honey hired William Reed as its first creative director. He has worked with brands including Yoox, Net-A-Porter, Coach, Chelsea FC, Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Pirelli, Bang & Olufsen, CitizenM Hotels, Hennessy and Moët & Chandon.
Allen & Gerritsen promoted Monica Lorusso from senior vice president to executive vice president, strategy. She also joins the agency’s executive leadership team, after nine years at the shop. She has also worked with brands in the energy, tourism, higher education and healthcare sectors.