This week's agency moves, hires and partnerships: September 17, 2019
VMLY&R hired Laurent Simon as U.K. chief creative officer. He joins from BBC Creative, the network’s in-house agency, where he was executive creative director. Previously, he was creative director at Adam & Eve/DDB and held creative positions at AMV BBDO, BBH and Mother. In addition to the BBC, he has worked with brands including John Lewis and Google’s Front Row.
Pulse Creative, The&Partnership’s on-site agency at News U.K., hired Russell Ramsey as executive creative director. Previously, he led creative at Crispin Porter & Bogusky in London and was ECD at J. Walter Thompson London for 10 years, working with HSBC, Shell, Nestle and Listerine. He has also held positions at BBH London and Saatchi & Saatchi, working with brands including Levi’s, Audi, Lynx/Axe, Barclays and British Airways.
Jessica Hartley joins strategic comms agency The Humblebrag as managing partner, following six years as an independent consultant working with brands including TomTom and Bugaboo and agencies like JWT Amsterdam and DDB Unlimited. Prior to that, she was head of PR and awards at 180 Amsterdam, working with clients like Adidas.
FF LA promoted Nicolas Berthier to creative director. The former associate creative director will work alongside Creative Director Chelsea Steiger. The pair have worked on campaigns for LVMH, HP Computing, Spotify, Louis XIII, Stoli Elit and Pabst. Berthier joined FF Paris in 2013 and began his career at DDB Paris.