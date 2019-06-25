Wunderman Thompson names New York leadership, The Escape Pod hires an ECD
Wunderman Thompson announced a new executive team for New York. Sherine Kazim is now chief experience officer, Helder Santo is chief client officer, Michael Asaro is chief operations officer, Monique Sample is director of talent management, Ingrid Bernstein is chief planning officer, Andy Jacobs is chief technology officer and Will Sandwick and Arun Kumar have been named co-chief data officers.
Independent agency The Escape Pod named Derek Sherman as executive creative director, Tyler Moore as director of integrated strategy and Holly Willis as VP account director. Sherman has worked with brands including Apple, Corona, Google, Coca-Cola, Miller Lite and Amnesty International. Moore joins from R/GA, where he worked on campaigns for Lifewtr, Maytag, Sprint and Nike. Willis most recently spent five years at FCB leading the Samsung Mobile & Services business.
Sarah Sutton joins 72andSunny Amsterdam as director of communications strategy. Most recently, she was managing partner in charge of Nike across the EMEA region at Mindshare Worldwide Amsterdam. Previously, she was joint head of strategy for Mindshare Worldwide in London, working with brands including Nike, Marks & Spencer, Mazda and Unilever.
Giphy hired Alexis Berger as vice president of revenue. She joins from MediaLink, where she was a senior advisor, and spent four years at Kargo where she led sales. Previously, she has also held positions at Titan Worldwide, Adconion Media Group and BrightRoll.