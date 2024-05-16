Authenticity without cliché: Leah Alfonso on the making of P&G’s ‘The Name’

Ad Age is marking Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2024 with our Honoring Creative Excellence package, for which we asked members of the AANHPI creative community to write about pivotal projects or turning points in their careers. (Read the introduction here.) Today, guest editor Goh Iromoto turns the spotlight to Leah Alfonso, group creative director at dotdotdash, a design and innovation studio powered by TBWA\NEXT, who writes about transcending cliché to tell a very personal story about inclusion.

Authenticity.

If you’re a creative in advertising—or you work in-house, or you’re a “consumer,” or you just happen to have been born at any point between the millennial-to-Gen Z uprising—“authenticity” will be a familiar word. It may even be a triggering word. Or a word that’s completely lost its significance, except for the context clues in well-intentioned strategies and manifestos. In short, “authenticity,” and even some of the tried-and-true ways we use it, are cliché as hell.

But my god, isn’t that exactly why it’s needed?

When I was first invited to write this essay, it was around the same time I was finishing (see: procrastinating) a post–award show survey. One of the last questions opened with “Authenticity has become a buzzword …” followed by “What does it mean to you?”

Now, after 30-plus years on this earth, 15 of which have been spent writing and reacting to provocations like that, I didn’t have a be-all, end-all response. Not even a buzzword-y one. But I can tell you what it meant for a project that demanded no less than the definition of authenticity: honesty without pretense.

In 2021, during the hazy days following the height of COVID-19, I was brought onto new work for Procter & Gamble—a continuation of its equality and inclusion initiative that has featured stirring films such as “The Talk.” In its next phase, we set out to address the rise in anti-Asian hate and evoke empathy for Asian Americans; we needed to shift commonplace behaviors from treating Asians as an Other to treating Asians as people who have equal belonging in the U.S. (OK, that was a cop-out, I pulled some language from the brief.)

To distill it into more context, it was meant to uplift any Asian American who’s been asked, “No, where are you really from?” or “Why is your English so good?” or has been told, “Well, you all look the same anyway”—turning death by a thousand cuts into a conversation-starter and call to change. But even with a goal this ambitious, the real challenge was everything viewers would never see: the staffing, writing, designing, directing and production of an authentic story for an audience—even an industry—that’s sick of hearing about authentic stories.

But we did it because it was needed.

From the beginning, we knew that we couldn’t speak on behalf of a community without involving the community. So we joined our AAPI clients by forming an agency team of South Asian, East Asian and Pacific Islander Americans and immigrants from R/GA’s Culture Collective of over 200 AAPI members worldwide. With our strategy and creative leads Meghann MacKenzie, Gabriel Cheung and Xavier Teo, we hosted a series of deep listening sessions, carving out a space to discuss racially fueled discrimination, even violence, with absolute candor and zero consequences. In truth, it was painful; a lot of cameras were turned off, including mine.

But we did it because it was needed.

Then we talked and kept talking, distilling every boiling point into the lens we filtered all our work through, putting a collection of lived stories into just seconds of script. We collaborated closely with our director, Goh Iromoto, an AAPI-led production team, a cast (bringing together a Korean mother and daughter as our heroes) and two cultural consultants to fully realize the film, making sure that no detail—even the right spot for a rice cooker—was misrepresented on-screen.

From initial storyboards to rough cuts, every part was rigorously audience-tested to make sure it resonated not only with AAPIs, but a predominantly white Moveable Middle as well.

And we did it. Because it was needed.

In total, the work culminated in a campaign site, social-first activation and a 60-second film called “The Name.” Purposely written in first-person (even imagined from conversations with my own 15-year-old niece), it follows the hushed words of a young Korean-American mother as she speaks to her newborn daughter about the challenges she’ll undoubtedly face with her identity, softened by the hope she’ll also discover how everyday acts of kindness, like learning someone’s name, can help anyone feel like they belong.

It was a simple yet honest approach that bridged a 1 a.m. insight from our art director, Woohyun Lim: As a Korean national himself, Lim relocated to the U.S. and refused to sacrifice his identity for an anglicized nickname, because there’s no simpler act of acceptance than learning someone’s given name. Like too many in the AAPI community, Lim’s decision was one that should never need to be made, and its significance was felt in the film.



Released for AAPI Heritage Month in 2022, the campaign sparked layers of dialogue around viewers’ own names, frustrations and triumphs. From the AAPI community to many more backgrounds across the country and the world beyond, we read notes about sadness, regret and humiliation, and others of strength, ownership and bold acceptance—and pledges to use our given names. It was authenticity that beautifully begot authenticity.