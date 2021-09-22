Brands rethink movie partnerships as they navigate delays

According to Publicis Global Chief Creative Officer Bruno Bertelli, the idea for the new TV spot actually came from Craig himself. “It was a nice suggestion and a good way to pick up the partnership again in time for the release of the film,” he says.



For Bond fans as well as for Heineken, the wait has been a long one; even prior to COVID-19, the film had already been delayed by a year after director Danny Boyle was fired and replaced by Cary Joji Fukunaga. The most recent prior Bond movie "Spectre" came out in 2015. “One of the reasons Heineken partners with James Bond is because it’s every four years," says Bertelli. "It’s a fixed appointment. Normally, markets plan well ahead on properties like this."

When the pandemic struck, Heineken had already gone live with its first Bond-themed ad with Craig, whereas some other brands partnering with the film waited until later to release their tie-in spots. DHL's ad by 180 Amsterdam, for instance, was only released this month, although it had been filmed by a team including Smuggler's Tom Berg before the pandemic. The original Heineken commercial, “Dry Spy,” had more of a specific product tie-in promoting Heineken’s zero alcohol brew, with a spot featuring Bond choosing not to drink alcohol (something viewers are also expected to see in the movie, which has been dubbed "the most woke Bond ever.")

While the Bond movie is finally opening, yet more big Hollywood releases are being pushed back by the studios as the coronavirus delta variant surges in the U.S. “Mission: Impossible 7” is delayed from May 27 to Sept. 30, 2022, while the long-awaited “Top Gun” sequel "Top Gun: Maverick" will now debut Memorial Day weekend 2022, rather than this November. The latter, already delayed by COVID-19, has tie-ups with brands including Ray-Ban’s Aviator sunglasses (as worn by Tom Cruise in the original iconic movie), as well as a toy deal with Mattel.

Product placement

For marketers planning brand tie-ins with these movies, the logistical nightmare of the past year continues; and industry experts say advertisers are having to rethink their partnerships with movie releases as a result.

“If a theatrical release changes, advertisers who have built their marketing strategy around a film partnership typically will have to change their plans too,” says David Born, director of London-based Born Licensing. “Advertisers can certainly experience plenty of benefits when hitching their wagon to the hype and power of a theatrical release, but there is always a level of risk as we’ve witnessed over the last 18 months.”

Born says his firm’s most successful work is now with advertisers who work with popular entertainment franchises and characters outside of theatrical windows, giving the advertiser control around launch timing; for example, U.K. insurer Direct Line is working with characters from the Robocop and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle franchises, but as none of them had a new film releasing during the advertising, Direct Line was able to launch its campaign when it best suited the brand.