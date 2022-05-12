A Celebration of AAPI Creative Excellence

Image courtesy of UPS. Published on May 12, 2022

A Celebration of AAPI Creative Excellence

Image courtesy of UPS. Published on May 12, 2022
For Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we are once again shining a light on the myriad creative accomplishments and contributions of AAPI talents across all sectors of the industry. All throughout the month we are showcasing important projects in the careers of AAPI advertising and marketing pros, campaigns and ideas that represent key moments in their own histories. Here, you'll find stunning artwork and imagery, storytelling that will make you laugh, cry, feel or even drool, and so much more. Ultimately, the goal is to illustrate the diverse and surprising ways in which the AAPI community is shaping and propelling the advertising and marketing world. Adage End Bug Also, read about more moments of creative excellence in last year's series here.

Web production by Corey Holmes.