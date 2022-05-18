'The Lost Class' wins top honors at the ADC awards

The powerful anti-gun violence stunt "The Lost Class" bagged the Black Cube best of show honor at the 101st ADC Annual Awards in New York on Wednesday night.
The campaign for gun safety advocacy non-profit Change the Ref, created by Leo Burnett Chicago with director Bryan Buckley of Hungry Man, invited former NRA President David Keene to speak at a commencement ceremony at a fake high school in Las Vegas. He unwittingly addressed an audience of 3,044 empty seats representing students who would have graduated in 2021 but lost their lives to gun violence.
