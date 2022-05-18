Creativity News

'The Lost Class' wins top honors at the ADC awards

Change the Ref's anti-gun violence stunt by Leo Burnett Chicago and director Bryan Buckley bags Best in Show
By Alexandra Jardine. Published on May 18, 2022.
A celebration of creative excellence for AAPI Heritage Month 2022
Credit: Change the Ref

The powerful anti-gun violence stunt "The Lost Class" bagged the Black Cube best of show honor at the 101st ADC Annual Awards in New York on Wednesday night.

The campaign for gun safety advocacy non-profit Change the Ref, created by Leo Burnett Chicago with director Bryan Buckley of Hungry Man, invited former NRA President David Keene to speak at a commencement ceremony at a fake high school in Las Vegas. He unwittingly addressed an audience of 3,044 empty seats representing students who would have graduated in 2021 but lost their lives to gun violence.

Introducing the winners of the 2022 Ad Age Creativity Awards

In addition to the Black Cube, the campaign led to top honors for the creators involved. Leo Burnett Chicago won Agency of the Year, Change the Ref won non-profit Client of the Year and Hungry Man took Production Company of the Year. 

The work also picked up Best of Disciplines in Advertising and Interactive, the Members’ Choice award, and the Designism Cube for the entry that best encourages positive societal and political change. In total, it won eight Gold Cubes, seven Silver, six Bronze and seven merits. 

Its success makes "The Lost Class" a strong contender for Cannes Lions this year, although as a pro bono piece of work its wins may be limited. However, it is being widely discussed as one of the strongest pieces of work last year; it was also successful at Ad Age's Creativity Awards last month, picking up Best Work for Good as Pro Bono/Non-Profit winner.

Other winners at the ADC included Wunderman Thompson Argentina, which won six Gold Cubes for Degree Inclusive, on behalf of Unilever. The project, which created a deodorant for those with visual or upper body motor disabilities, won a Cannes Grand Prix for Innovation last year, but due to the shows' different timings, was eligible for this year's ADC. 

Credit: Degree

"The New York Times Magazine" took home the most ADC Gold Cubes this year, winning nine for eight different entries, including two for “The Puzzle of Asian American Identity.” Leo Burnett Chicago was close behind with eight Golds, followed by Alma DDB Miami with seven, all working with OMD and Carbo Films for various executions of Pepsi’s “Better With Pepsi” work.  

Area 23 New York also had a good night, picking up five Golds, including two each for The Columbia Journalism Review “The Inevitable News” and Insmed Incorporated's “Trapped." 

Google was named Brand of the Year, while its Google devices and services creative team was named Brand-side Agency of the Year, thanks to its Super Bowl commercial "Real Tone" featuring Lizzo.

And L&C New York (named Newcomer of the Year on Ad Age's List) was also recognized, as Boutique Agency of the Year, for work including Dole's "Malnutrition Labels."

‘The Lost Class’ started a viral conversation about gun violence
Parker Herren
Hungry Man helmed some of 2021's most moving work
Parker Herren

The ADC Fusion Cube, which was established last year to recognize great work that best incorporates underrepresented groups, went to The Martin Agency Richmond for the UPS campaign "Proudly Unstoppable" and to R/GA New York with Rock Paper Scissors Santa Monica, DeVries Global New York and M ssng P eces Brooklyn, for Sephora's "Black Beauty is Beauty."

The awards ceremony also featured a special presentation of the Manship Medallion, the original ADC competition award created by sculptor Paul Manship who made the Prometheus statue in Rockefeller Center, to 12 members of the creative community who have had a great impact on ADC through the past 100 years.

The ADC Annual Awards were announced as part of The One Club for Creativity's Creative Week, which also includes The One Show Pencil winners due to be announced tomorrow.

Alexandra Jardine

Alexandra Jardine is U.K. Editor at Ad Age. Based in London, she has written for Ad Age since 2011 prior to which she worked on U.K. marketing and advertising titles for more than a decade, including as news editor for Haymarket weekly title "Marketing" and freelancer for Campaign, Media Week and The Guardian.

 

