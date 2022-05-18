'The Lost Class' wins top honors at the ADC awards

In addition to the Black Cube, the campaign led to top honors for the creators involved. Leo Burnett Chicago won Agency of the Year, Change the Ref won non-profit Client of the Year and Hungry Man took Production Company of the Year.

The work also picked up Best of Disciplines in Advertising and Interactive, the Members’ Choice award, and the Designism Cube for the entry that best encourages positive societal and political change. In total, it won eight Gold Cubes, seven Silver, six Bronze and seven merits.

Its success makes "The Lost Class" a strong contender for Cannes Lions this year, although as a pro bono piece of work its wins may be limited. However, it is being widely discussed as one of the strongest pieces of work last year; it was also successful at Ad Age's Creativity Awards last month, picking up Best Work for Good as Pro Bono/Non-Profit winner.