D&AD keeps awards virtual in 2022

Judging stays mostly remote and awards ceremony will be broadcast with 'watch parties'
By Alexandra Jardine. Published on November 17, 2021.
D&AD 2022
Credit: D&AD

D&AD will keep its judging and awards ceremony virtual in 2022 in a cautious approach by the London-based organization given the ongoing pandemic and one that it says will also help to reduce its carbon footprint.

The announcement follows news yesterday that Cannes Lions plans to go ahead with an in-person event in June, including a hybrid element. 

D&AD jurors will convene to judge work remotely, with the exception of the graphic, product, packaging, book and newspaper and magazine design categories, for which in-person judging is deemed essential as jurors are reviewing physical materials.

The ceremony will take place over two nights on May 25 and 26 in digital form, but with "watch parties" organized in cities including New York, Sao Paulo, London and Sydney to bring an in-person element to the occasion. 

"No one can deny that virtual judging has had huge far-reaching benefits, from vastly reducing carbon emissions, to reducing sleep deprivation and helping individuals' mental and social health," Donal Keenan, D&AD awards director, told Ad Age. "It also means the number of countries and nationalities represented in judging D&AD has increased during the pandemic."

"Vitally, through feedback we have obtained over the last two years of virtual judging, we can say with confidence that the quality of the discussion and integrity of the process has not been compromised. For 2022, due to continued restrictions on international travel caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic we are not confident that judges from over 50 countries around the world will be able to make it to London, so digital-first judging will continue."

Keenan added that D&AD was still envisioning "a future where we can continue to be environmentally responsible but also allow a return to in-person judging," noting that "creative leaders miss the social elements and happenstance of meeting in-person whilst judging the most creative work of the year." 

Libresse, Mastercard and City of Chicago win top D&AD awards
Alexandra Jardine
Burger King's Moldy Whopper and Go Back to Africa win Black Pencils at D&AD
Alexandra Jardine

The awards will be open for entries in December, with a new website design to improve ease of entering. Entries received before Jan. 12 will receive a 40% discount in a bid to improve accessibility and diversity in the creative sector.

D&AD is adding several new categories, including "Upstream Innovation" subcategories, which will honor those who are rethinking products and services to design out waste and plastic pollution. "Responsible" categories will award those being more mindful of the planet in experiential, product and spatial design.

There will also be new subcategories for virtual, mixed and augmented reality in experiential, gaming and entertainment. Also new for 2022 are eight subcategories under Health & Wellbeing, while Creative Transformation will replace Design Transformation as a category. 

Alexandra Jardine

Alexandra Jardine is U.K. Editor at Ad Age. Based in London, she has written for Ad Age since 2011 prior to which she worked on U.K. marketing and advertising titles for more than a decade, including as news editor for Haymarket weekly title "Marketing" and freelancer for Campaign, Media Week and The Guardian.

 

