Effectv’s Dawn Lee Williamson on the power of cultural storytelling

The head of sales development writes about learning to share her own narrative
By Dawn Lee Williamson. Published on May 22, 2024.
Zenith’s Jackie Ling on why belonging doesn’t mean assimilating

Dawn Lee Williamson.

Credit: Courtesy of Effectv

Ad Age is marking Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2024 with our Honoring Creative Excellence package, for which we asked members of the AANHPI creative community to write about pivotal projects or turning points in their careers. (Read the introduction here.) Today, guest editor Francois Lee turns the spotlight to Dawn Lee Williamson, head of sales development at Effectv, who writes about learning to share her own narrative.

My parents came to America in 1969 from Malaysia. My father, a fine artist of paintings that depicted his Asian heritage combined with Western teachings, wanted to further his studies and pursue a career in art. My mother was a bookkeeper and on weekends sold art at festivals and galleries, eventually working full time as my father’s art dealer. They raised my brother and me through their art business while fulfilling their life passion.

Growing up, I watched as they learned to succeed as immigrants without relinquishing their cultural values. Rather, they embraced them. As art enthusiasts browsed my dad’s collection, he shared stories of his art and the emotional connection with his culture. This was my first introduction to authentic storytelling and the power it carries to create an impact.

When I started working in corporate America, I too harnessed the gravity of storytelling and its ability to bring change by leading sales and marketing of documentaries on underserved communities, such as “Black in America” and “Latino in America” at CNN.

I thought I had it all figured out, until one day when a young Korean American female executive came up to me at an event and said, in front of my Caucasian boss, “I just want you to know how inspiring it is to see you as an Asian American female leader at our company.” In response, my boss turned to me and said, “I don’t even think of you as Asian.”

That is when it hit me. In my drive to tell the stories of others, I had stopped telling my own. I had always been involved in the Asian community, from serving as president of the Asian Business Association in college to hosting charity events in Chinatown. Yet, I had not embraced my full identity at work or leveraged the role I could play in leading others, especially within the Asian American community.

This pivotal moment led me to an opportunity that brought my professional and personal journey together—Comcast RISE, which began in 2020 to help small businesses hardest hit by COVID-19 by providing resources, including creative production and media campaigns from Effectv, where I was a regional VP of sales.

On behalf of Comcast RISE, I participated in panels hosted by the Asian Hustle Network and met young Asian entrepreneurs navigating the business world. I thought of my parents, who made it in America during a time when support groups did not exist. I am so proud to be part of this unique opportunity that leverages my business knowledge and supports my community, all while following my parents’ example of storytelling with authenticity.

I also am the National Champion Voice for the APA Employee Resource Group at Comcast, elevating key conversations and steering the strategic direction of the National Advisory Council. Additionally, in my current role as head of sales development at Effectv, I continue to apply the role of storytelling with company initiatives such as “Celebrate Diversity”—and with Mnemonic, our in-house creative agency, by producing quality creative for our advertisers. 

My father passed away last year, and my mother is transitioning to a lifestyle of travel and community. It’s now my turn to teach my children about the power of storytelling, whether for a person, a company or a culture. And how to stay true to your values, as authenticity is imperative to success. After all, it is what makes us uniquely different.

See all of Ad Age's 2024 Creativity Award winners here

