Effectv’s Dawn Lee Williamson on the power of cultural storytelling

I thought I had it all figured out, until one day when a young Korean American female executive came up to me at an event and said, in front of my Caucasian boss, “I just want you to know how inspiring it is to see you as an Asian American female leader at our company.” In response, my boss turned to me and said, “I don’t even think of you as Asian.”

That is when it hit me. In my drive to tell the stories of others, I had stopped telling my own. I had always been involved in the Asian community, from serving as president of the Asian Business Association in college to hosting charity events in Chinatown. Yet, I had not embraced my full identity at work or leveraged the role I could play in leading others, especially within the Asian American community.

This pivotal moment led me to an opportunity that brought my professional and personal journey together—Comcast RISE, which began in 2020 to help small businesses hardest hit by COVID-19 by providing resources, including creative production and media campaigns from Effectv, where I was a regional VP of sales.

On behalf of Comcast RISE, I participated in panels hosted by the Asian Hustle Network and met young Asian entrepreneurs navigating the business world. I thought of my parents, who made it in America during a time when support groups did not exist. I am so proud to be part of this unique opportunity that leverages my business knowledge and supports my community, all while following my parents’ example of storytelling with authenticity.

I also am the National Champion Voice for the APA Employee Resource Group at Comcast, elevating key conversations and steering the strategic direction of the National Advisory Council. Additionally, in my current role as head of sales development at Effectv, I continue to apply the role of storytelling with company initiatives such as “Celebrate Diversity”—and with Mnemonic, our in-house creative agency, by producing quality creative for our advertisers.

My father passed away last year, and my mother is transitioning to a lifestyle of travel and community. It’s now my turn to teach my children about the power of storytelling, whether for a person, a company or a culture. And how to stay true to your values, as authenticity is imperative to success. After all, it is what makes us uniquely different.