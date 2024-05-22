Effectv’s Dawn Lee Williamson on the power of cultural storytelling

Ad Age is marking Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2024 with our Honoring Creative Excellence package, for which we asked members of the AANHPI creative community to write about pivotal projects or turning points in their careers. (Read the introduction here.) Today, guest editor Francois Lee turns the spotlight to Dawn Lee Williamson, head of sales development at Effectv, who writes about learning to share her own narrative.
My parents came to America in 1969 from Malaysia. My father, a fine artist of paintings that depicted his Asian heritage combined with Western teachings, wanted to further his studies and pursue a career in art. My mother was a bookkeeper and on weekends sold art at festivals and galleries, eventually working full time as my father’s art dealer. They raised my brother and me through their art business while fulfilling their life passion.
Growing up, I watched as they learned to succeed as immigrants without relinquishing their cultural values. Rather, they embraced them. As art enthusiasts browsed my dad’s collection, he shared stories of his art and the emotional connection with his culture. This was my first introduction to authentic storytelling and the power it carries to create an impact.
When I started working in corporate America, I too harnessed the gravity of storytelling and its ability to bring change by leading sales and marketing of documentaries on underserved communities, such as “Black in America” and “Latino in America” at CNN.