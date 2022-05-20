Google, 'The Lost Class' among One Show award winners

The multiple wins for the anti-gun violence stunt follow the nonprofit's Best in Show award at the ADC awards on Wednesday. It was the most awarded work at the One Show, taking Best of Discipline in Creative Use of Data, Creative Effectiveness and Out-of-Home. Its agency, Leo Burnett Chicago, took Agency of the Year and production company Hungry Man won Production Company of the Year.

Another big winner was Google, named Brand of the Year after winning for campaigns including its "Real Tone" initiative, created in-house. Lorraine Twohill, CMO at Google, received the CMO of the Year award along with Florian Koenigsberger, image equity lead at Google, for "Real Tone." A collection of technical improvements to the Pixel 6 camera and Google Photos, that more accurately highlight the nuances of all skin tones, was featured in Google's Super Bowl ad starring Lizzo.