Google, 'The Lost Class' among One Show award winners

Change the Ref's "The Lost Class" continued its awards trajectory at the One Show awards in New York tonight, picking up Best of Show, three Best of Discipline awards and 20 Gold Pencils.
Change the Ref's "The Lost Class" continued its awards trajectory at the One Show awards in New York tonight, picking up Best of Show, three Best of Discipline awards and 20 Gold Pencils.
The multiple wins for the anti-gun violence stunt follow the nonprofit's Best in Show award at the ADC awards on Wednesday. It was the most awarded work at the One Show, taking Best of Discipline in Creative Use of Data, Creative Effectiveness and Out-of-Home. Its agency, Leo Burnett Chicago, took Agency of the Year and production company Hungry Man won Production Company of the Year.
Another big winner was Google, named Brand of the Year after winning for campaigns including its "Real Tone" initiative, created in-house. Lorraine Twohill, CMO at Google, received the CMO of the Year award along with Florian Koenigsberger, image equity lead at Google, for "Real Tone." A collection of technical improvements to the Pixel 6 camera and Google Photos, that more accurately highlight the nuances of all skin tones, was featured in Google's Super Bowl ad starring Lizzo.
Google was also awarded for its Black-Owned Friday initiative by BBH USA and in the Design category for its "Timelapse in Google Earth" campaign.
Meanwhile, New York indie agency L&C also continued to pick up awards. It was named Independent Agency of the Year for its work including Dole's "Pinatex" with Ananas Anam, which created a leather alternative fabric out of discarded pineapple skin. That picked up one of two One Show Green Pencil winners, recognizing the most environmentally conscious creative work for the year (the other was Tide's "Turn to Cold") and one of two Sustainable Development Goals Pencils.
Other big winners included New York agency Mojo Supermarket, two Best of Disciplines (Branded Entertainment, and Interactive & Mobile Craft), with Active Theory Los Angeles for Girls Who Code and "DojaCode."
Ogilvy UK London with Ogilvy Toronto won the Creative Effectiveness prize for Dove's "Courage is Beautiful. Dove and Ogilvy together won the One Show 2022 Penta Pencil, awarded to the agency and brand who together have created outstanding creative work for the last five years. The Dove campaign was one of the big Grand Prix winners at Cannes in 2021.
The One Show Fusion Pencil, an award created to recognize great work that best incorporates DEI principles and underrepresented groups in both the creative content of the work and the team that made it, was awarded to three winners. One was Google's “Black-Owned Friday" initiative, by BBH USA, Anonymous Content and Cabin New York, which created a shoppable video and search tools to support Black-owned businesses on Black Friday. The others were Zulu Alpha Kilo's “The Micropedia of Microaggressions” for Black Business and Professional Association, and FCB India and Chicago's “The Nominate Me Selfie” for The Times Of India and Political Shakti.
Among the other notable winners were Burberry's "Open Spaces" with Riff Raff Films, MPC and Final Cut, which won in the Film Category; Publicis Italy and Heineken for "Shutter Ads," which won in Direct Marketing, and Serviceplan Germany and Penny, which won in Moving Image Craft for holiday ad "The Wish."
Africa São Paulo's "The Most Valuable News" for Folha de S.Paulo Newspaper won in Print and the Vienna Tourist Board's OnlyFans stunt by Jung von Matt won for Public Relations. BBDO New York won the award for Music and Sound Craft for "Teenage Dream" for Sandy Hook Promise.