Libresse and AMV BBDO bag top honors at the One Show
Essity brand Libresse and its agency AMV BBDO continue their winning streak in this year’s awards season, grabbing the top prizes at this year’s One Show awards.
Best of Show as well as six Best of Discipline awards went to Libresse's "#WombPainStories" campaign, comprising both the film "Wombstories" and its follow-up "Painstories," which included a "Pain Dictionary" and virtual museum that illustrated women's experiences of pain. The London agency was also named the show’s Agency of the Year on the back of its Libresse work, while BBDO won Network of the Year and Libresse was Client of the Year. Chelsea Pictures, which produced the main film for the campaign with director Nisha Ganatra, won Production Company of the Year.
The campaign, which also won a Black Pencil at D&AD and is widely regarded as a contender for a big award at Cannes, addresses the stigma around menstruation, documenting the female experience by visualizing what’s going on inside the uterus. As well as a groundbreaking film, Libresse conducted a social media “listening project” in which it asked women to visualize their uterus as a place, and to talk about their experiences with issues such as period pain and endometriosis. The wider project won Gold in Integrated, Interactive and Online, and Public Relations.
Libresse also won seven golds for "Wombstories," two in Branded Entertainment and one each in Film, Health, Wellness & Pharma, Integrated, and Moving Image Craft. Two golds, in Digital Craft and Creative Use of Data, were awarded to follow-up campaign “Painstories," which explored the issue of endometriosis further with an online "Museum of Pain."
Other top agency awards went to Translation Brooklyn, which was awarded Independent Agency of the Year on the back of several awards for its “You Love Me” work for Beats by Dr Dre. The campaign was a co-winner of the One Show's Cultural Driver Gold Pencil, a new award for recognizing "influential ideas and executions that had a major impact in their respective cultures and environments." It also earned Idea of the Year at Ad Age's Creativity Awards.
Spotify won for In-House Agency of the Year, while Interpublic won the award for holding company. Other new awards included the One Show Fusion Pencil, created to recognize great work that best incorporates diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) principles and underrepresented groups. The first winners of this award were FCB Inferno with Partizan, both in London, with “This Girl Can” for Sport England, and The Bloc New York with “The Call” for Empower NY.
The One Show 2021 Green Pencil, recognizing the most environmentally conscious creative work for the year, went to Havas Turkey Istanbul’s “Water Index” for Reckitt/Finish, and Ogilvy Poland Warsaw’s “Green Instructions” for Lego.
Separately, in the ADC 100th Annual Awards, announced yesterday, DDB Germany Berlin received a number of highest honors for its project “The Uncensored Library” for Reporters without Borders, which built a library in Minecraft for stories censored in their countries of origin. The work won the ADC Black Cube for Best of Show and the ADC Designism Cube for the entry that best encourages positive societal and political change. MediaMonks Hilversum, which also worked on that project, won Production Company of the Year, while Network of the Year was DDB Worldwide.
The One Club also announced that Glenn Cole, co-founder and creative chairman of 72andSunny, has been elected Board chairman. Previously vice chair, he replaces FCB Global CCO Susan Credle, whose term ends this month. Board member Pum Lefebure, co-founder and chief creative officer of Design Army, moves up to the role of vice chair.