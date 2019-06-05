Pernod Ricard's campaign that calculates time you have left with loved ones wins top honors at AICP Next
A Pernod Ricard holiday campaign that calculates the time you have remaining to spend with your loved ones won the top honor at the AICP Next awards, held by the Association of Independent Commercial Producers in New York last night.
"The Time We Have Left," created by Leo Burnett Madrid for Pernod Ricard liqueur brand Ruavieja, centered on an online calculator that helped people determine how much longer in their lifetimes they had to spend with family and friends. An emotive spot (below) promoting the tool, directed by Felix Fernandez de Castro at Tesauro, went viral and the brand followed it up by sponsoring people's journeys within Spain to reconnect with their loved ones.
The campaign was awarded in the Social category. Its "Most Next" prize provides a $5000 grant from the AICP Foundation to an educational institution of the winner's choosing. Leo Burnett Madrid has directed the grant to Reboot & Recover, a Florida-based non-profit with a mission to help people reduce their screen time. Mark Tutssel, Executive Chairman of Leo Burnett, accepted the grant and invited the audience at the Next Awards to take an Instagram challenge launched by the nonprofit.
The AICP Next Awards recognizes work in 12 categories: Augmented Reality, Branded Content, Digital Experiences, Experiential, Influencer, Innovation, Integrated Campaign, Pre-Roll, Purpose Driven Advertising, Social, Virtual Reality/360 Video, and Viral/Web Film. Jaime Robinson, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer at Joan Creative, served as this year’s AICP Next Awards Judging Chair.
Other top winners included fast food rivals Burger King and McDonald's. Burger King's "Whopper Detour" campaign by FCB New York and O Positive offered customers a one-cent Whopper while they were in McDonalds and won in the Experiential Category alongside "The Flip" campaign from McDonald's. Via We Are Unlimited and Sanctuary Content, the effort "flipped" the fast feeder's Golden Arches for International Women's Day.
"Whopper Detour" also won in the Integrated category, alongside Samsung Global's "Samsung x Fortnite: the Galaxy Skin" by R/GA, while "The Flip" also won for Purpose-Driven Advertising, alongside Shiseido's "Crayon Project" by Taiyo Kikaku and R/GA Tokyo.
HBO's Westworld "The Maze," by 360i, Xandra and Kilter Films was awarded for both Branded Content and Innovation. (The voice-driven experience also won a Creativity Award for 2019 for the Best Use of Voice Tech.). Montefiore's "Corazon" by JohnXHannes and Serial Pictures (a Cannes Health and Wellness Grand Prix winner last year), which used star power to encourage organ donation, was awarded in both Branded Content and Viral/Web Film.