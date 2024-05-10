Psyop’s Marie Hyon on the music video that mirrored her own underdog story

Ad Age is marking Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2024 with our Honoring Creative Excellence package, for which we asked members of the AANHPI creative community to write about pivotal projects in their careers. (Read the introduction here.) Today, our guest editor Lauren Smith turns the spotlight to Marie Hyon, the director and co-founder of production company Psyop, who writes about the making of the music video for “GODS” by NewJeans and Riot Music.

Having to choose one of the projects I’m most proud of is a bit tricky since there have been several in the decades of directing that come to mind: from “My Drive Thru,” a collaborative single by Pharrell Williams, Julian Casablanca and Santigold that was created for Converse’s centennial, exploring the concepts of collaborations and interconnections ... to “Crow,” the very first HD spot to air on MTV, which inspired us to visualize music and led us to manipulate and distort the image to create a new visual form with art and technology in mind ... to LG’s “Something’s Lurking,” where we put ourselves inside of a child’s imagination as we staged what happens with toys when they’re left alone ... to Otto’s “The Letter,” a heartfelt animated tale about family and the passage of time. They each have their own merits and in their own ways represent challenges I faced and fought to overcome.

Being the daughter of an underestimated Korean immigrant family who landed in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, at the age of 9, I have faced much adversity in my past that conditioned me to believe in other people’s limited expectations of me. In the early part of my life, I allowed societal norms to dictate which box I fit into, hindering my potential for too long. Today, I embrace many more sides of myself than I ever thought possible, and it’s safe to say I claimed my full voice the hard way.



The 2023 music video for “GODS” by NewJeans and Riot Music, which I co-directed with HANZOHANZO, is a project that hits home. Having felt like an underdog most of my life, this story felt personal. It features the true story of a Korean pro gamer, Deft, who has had a 10-year career playing “League of Legends” on the professional gaming circuit. After failing to win year after year, he was determined to never give up, and in 2022, with the odds against him, he climbed the ranks to the finals of the tournament to achieve the greatest upset in the history of esports—in which he defeated heavily favored champions and finally won it all. Deft and Team DRX became LoL’s World Champions!