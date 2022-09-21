Spotify's CMO songs return with Mastercard and Wendy's marketers among those recognized

Spotify today released the second round of its "Song for Every CMO" campaign, this time serenading marketers from Mastercard, Wendy's, Cadillac and Haleon with witty musical tracks.

The campaign created with FCB New York debuted last year with bespoke tunes honoring marketing leaders from Frito-Lay, CVS, Intuit and others. It went on to win awards including Ad Age's Creativity Best business-to-business campaign and a Gold Lion at Cannes for B-2-B advertising.

The second set of tunes, also created with FCB, honors Raja Rajamannar, Mastercard chief marketing and communications officer and president, healthcare; Cadillac CMO Melissa Grady Dias; Wendy's CMO Carl Loredo and Haleon U.S. CMO Katie Williams, who oversaw the rebranding of GSK Consumer Healthcare to Haleon this summer.

Music production company Watt White Music composed the four new tracks, crafted to fit each marketer's personal music taste. Rajamannar's homage is a country anthem heralding him as a "global brand cowboy and a musical king." The song also honors him for "showing us all that it was cool to use our true name," in a reference to the brand's groundbreaking product idea that allowed transgender customers to change their names on their credit cards without a legal name change.