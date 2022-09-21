Creativity News

Spotify's CMO songs return with Mastercard and Wendy's marketers among those recognized

Second round of FCB's award-winning b-to-b campaign honors Raja Rajamannar, Carl Loredo and others
By Alexandra Jardine. Published on September 21, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Hispanic Heritage Month 2022—a celebration of creative excellence
Credit: Spotify

Spotify today released the second round of its "Song for Every CMO" campaign, this time serenading marketers from Mastercard, Wendy's, Cadillac and Haleon with witty musical tracks.

The campaign created with FCB New York debuted last year with bespoke tunes honoring marketing leaders from Frito-Lay, CVS, Intuit and others. It went on to win awards including Ad Age's Creativity Best business-to-business campaign and a Gold Lion at Cannes for B-2-B advertising.

The second set of tunes, also created with FCB, honors Raja Rajamannar, Mastercard chief marketing and communications officer and president, healthcare; Cadillac CMO Melissa Grady Dias; Wendy's CMO Carl Loredo and Haleon U.S. CMO Katie Williams, who oversaw the rebranding of GSK Consumer Healthcare to Haleon this summer.

Music production company Watt White Music composed the four new tracks, crafted to fit each marketer's personal music taste. Rajamannar's homage is a country anthem heralding him as a "global brand cowboy and a musical king." The song also honors him for "showing us all that it was cool to use our true name," in a reference to the brand's groundbreaking product idea that allowed transgender customers to change their names on their credit cards without a legal name change.

"The song they made for me captured my love of country music, but on a deeper level as a marketer, it underscored the creative opportunities digital audio can offer brands looking to do something fun and different to capture a consumer's attention," said Rajamannar in a statement. Mastercard had partnered with Spotify earlier this year and launched its sonic logo and brand album at Spotify Beach during the Cannes Lions festival. 

Another country-style ballad praises Wendy's Carl Loredo for spreading "fresh never frozen love," highlighting his brand's celebrated social media campaigns and noting "when his team is in the game, gold Lions roar their name."

Cadillac's Grady Dias, meanwhile, gets a dance-influenced track called "EV 4U+Me" that describes her as a "marketing maniac" who "still finds time to do yoga and to meditate." In a reference to her efforts to pivot Cadillac toward an all-electric vehicle future, the song notes that Grady Dias "always puts humanity first among her accolades." Grady Dias was among Ad Age's Leading Women 2022.

And Haleon's Williams is immortalized in a pop tune that describes how she's "a 5k-running Wolverine when doughnuts are the prize" and namechecks the healthcare company's brands such as Advil, Theraflu and Sensodyne.

“We got such glowing— and tickled—responses from the CMOs we showcased in round one," said Ann Piper, Spotify's head of client partners, U.S. Verticals, in a statement. "There was no doubt that we’d do a second series of songs. With this second release, we focused on top marketers across a wide cross-section of industries including financial services, fast food, healthcare, and auto to help them hear just how creative and powerful audio can be when telling their story—our hope is that this leads to more creativity in digital audio—and of course some laughs along the way.”

 

 

Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards

Entries are now open for the 2023 award programs
Enter now

In this article:

Alexandra Jardine

Alexandra Jardine is U.K. Editor at Ad Age. Based in London, she has written for Ad Age since 2011 prior to which she worked on U.K. marketing and advertising titles for more than a decade, including as news editor for Haymarket weekly title "Marketing" and freelancer for Campaign, Media Week and The Guardian.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Hispanic Heritage Month 2022—a celebration of creative excellence

Hispanic Heritage Month 2022—a celebration of creative excellence
How brands are celebrating England's historic Euros win

How brands are celebrating England's historic Euros win
Boris Johnson resigns—how Burger King and other brands are poking fun at U.K. Prime Minister

Boris Johnson resigns—how Burger King and other brands are poking fun at U.K. Prime Minister