2020 Creativity Award Winners

Creativity 2020
 
 
Content Marketing
 
 
Tech Innovation
 
 
Work for Good
 
 
Experiential
 
 
Tiny but Mighty
 
 
Craft
 
 
Idea
 
 
Creative
 
 
Media Planner
 
 
Strategic Planner
 
 
Creative Director
 
 
Diversity & Inclusion
 
 
Account Manager
 
 
Chief Creative Officer
 
 
Brand Manager
 
 
Chief Strategy Officer
 
 
Best ROI
 
 
Visionary/Founder
 
 
Launch
 
 
D-to-C
 
 
Producer
 
 
Director of the year
 
 
Director to watch
 
 
Editorial
 
 
Music and Sound
 
 
VFX We hope their stories will inspire all of you to push the industry even further in the year to come.\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Content Marketing of the Year\r\n \r\n \r\n HBO"#ForTheThrone"\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Tech Innovation of the Year\r\n \r\n \r\n Microsoft/Xbox"Changing the Game"\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Best Work for Good\r\n \r\n \r\n Microsoft/Xbox"Changing the Game"\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Experiential Campaign of the Year\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Skittles,"Broadway the Rainbow"\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Experiential Campaign of the Year\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Wendy's,"Keeping Fortnite Fresh" \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Tiny But Mighty\r\n \r\n \r\n Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen,"Sandwich Wars" Tweet\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Craft of the Year\r\n \r\n \r\n The New York Times,"The Truth Is Worth It"\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Idea of the Year\r\n \r\n \r\n The New York Times,"The Truth Is Worth It"\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Creative of the Year\r\n \r\n \r\n Lauren Ferreira, Droga5\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Media Planner of the Year\r\n \r\n \r\n Michael Piner, Mediahub\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Strategic Planner of the Year\r\n \r\n \r\n Miriam Raisner, VMLY&R\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Creative Director of the Year\r\n \r\n \r\n Mike Dubrick & Joel Holtby, Rethink\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Diego Scotti, Verizon\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Christina Mallon, Wunderman Thompson\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Account Manager of the Year\r\n \r\n \r\n Colin Belmont, VMLY&R\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Chief Creative Officer of the Year\r\n \r\n \r\n Debbi Vandeven, VMLY&R\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Brand Manager of the Year\r\n \r\n \r\n Angus Ingham, UNICEF\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Chief Strategy Officer of the Year\r\n \r\n \r\n Jonny Bauer, Droga5\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Best ROI: Work that Works\r\n \r\n \r\n The New York Times,"The Truth Is Worth It"\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Visionary/Founder of the Year\r\n \r\n \r\n Stephanie Nadi Olson\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Best Launch of the Year\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen,"Sweet Dixie Kitchen"\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Best Launch of the Year\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen,"Chicken Wars"\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n D-to-C Brand of the Year\r\n \r\n \r\n Bombas\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Agency Producer of the Year\r\n \r\n \r\n Jesse Brihn, Droga5\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Director of the Year\r\n \r\n \r\n Calmatic, PRETTYBIRD\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Director to watch\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Charlotte Regan, Knucklehead\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Director to Watch\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Diana Kunst & Mau Morgo, Object & Animal\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Editorial Company of the Year\r\n \r\n \r\n Final Cut\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Music and Sound Company of the Year\r\n \r\n \r\n Barking Owl\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n VFX Company of the Year\r\n \r\n \r\n Moving Picture Company\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n