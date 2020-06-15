Creativity

Diego Scotti gets—and demands—real results when it comes to inclusivity in the marketing industry

The Verizon CMO is Ad Age's 2020 Creativity Awards Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year
By I-Hsien Sherwood. Published on June 15, 2020.
2020 Creativity Award Winners
Credit: Diego Scotti

Diego Scotti is the creator of Adfellows, an eight-month marketing fellowship that rotates young multicultural and diverse talent through positions at Verizon and the agencies and brands it works with. The program has grown in each of its three years, and 90 percent of fellows have been placed into full-time roles. Verizon has pushed its agencies to document and improve the diversity of their workforces, and Scotti was the impetus behind the first Spanish-language spot without subtitles to run during the Oscars broadcast. 

