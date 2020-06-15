Droga5's Lauren Ferreira conceived heavy-hitting campaigns for HBO, New York Times and more
Lauren Ferreira’s work for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” spun the show’s immense popularity into innovative and immersive experiential campaigns. “Bleed for the Throne,” a partnership with the American Red Cross, boosted U.S. blood donations by 12 percent by letting fans pay for tickets to the show’s season premiere by donating blood. And HBO teamed up with Bud Light to kill off the Bud Knight during the Super Bowl in a surprise execution filled with steel and dragon fire.
As Greta Thunberg rallied young people to fight against climate change, Ferreira’s “Donate 60” program encouraged high school students to give a minute of their valedictory speeches over to the issue. And The New York Times’ “The Truth Is Worth It” lauded tennis stars and the long fight for gender pay equity in the sport. Ferreira also volunteers at WriteGirl, a nonprofit for inner-city teenagers interested in writing, and is a staff professor at the School of Visual Arts.