Final Cut wove together award-winning tales for the New York Times, Squarespace and More
Final Cut editor Jim Helton was one of the unsung heroes of The New York Times’ celebrated “The Truth Is Worth It” campaign from Droga5. He led the campaign’s edit (with an assist from Betty Jo Moore), working alongside Furlined directors Martin + Lindsay and post-production talents Significant Others to achieve the gripping storytelling that illustrated reporters’ journeys from hunch to headlines. The company’s Jeff Buchanan and Chris Amos teamed with director Spike Jonze to optimize the laughs for Squarespace’s campaign featuring Idris Elba lip-syncing to a little girl and facing off against comedian Lolly Adefope.
Crispin Struthers cut together Hyundai’s sweeping 70-year retrospective, “Next Awaits,” from Innocean and director Dante Ariola; Ryan Beck helped to build The&Partnership’s delightful Christmas tale for Argos, “Book of Dreams,” directed by Traktor; and Joe Guest artfully wove together adam&eveDDB’s much-anticipated John Lewis Christmas film, the charming story about dragon “Excitable Edgar,” directed by Dougal Wilson.