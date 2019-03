2019 AD AGE A-LIST HONOREES AND CREATIVITY AWARD FINALISTS

With budget pressures, conservative clients and continually shifting marketing models, agencies have a tougher time than ever to stand out. But the winners of the Ad Age A-List and Creativity Awards are the big, bold thinkers—the risk takers that are shaping the future of marketing.The list of companies that will be honored on the 2019 A-List is below, chosen by Ad Age editors. But this year, there is a new twist: A-Listers will not know exactly what they have won until the top prizes are revealed on the night of the A-List and Creativity Awards Gala in New York City, April 15. You'll also find listed the finalists for our third annual Creativity Awards. Chosen by juries comprising the industry's most accomplished leaders , the Creativity Awards honor the most forward-thinking creators and innovators of the past year. Get all the details here for this must-attend event that honors the best this industry has to offer.