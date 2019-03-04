Jamie Foxx plays a minivan in new Chrysler campaign

Jamie Foxx is the voice of a minivan in a new campaign for the Chrysler Pacifica and the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.

The effort, created out of GSD&M Austin, consists of four films running across broadcast, digital and Chrysler brand social channels.

In the first ad, debuting Monday, a couple checks out a Pacifica, asking themselves, "Are we a van family?"

"Of course you are!" responds Foxx, as the Pacifica, after which he goes on to gush about the van's assortment of offerings.

The remaining three videos in the campaign will be released periodically throughout the year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sat out its first Super Bowl since 2009 this year. The advertiser had been known for its high-profile, big-budget big game ads starring celebrities such as Clint Eastwood and Eminem.

It was a major change in strategy for FCA and global Chief Marketing Officer Olivier Francois, who this year is operating under new CEO Mike Manley. Manley took the reigns last summer after Sergio Marchionne passed away.