Creativity

MIriam Raisner brought strategy smarts to Super Bowl advertising and big brand mashups

The VMLY&R exec is Ad Age's 2020 Creativity Awards Strategic Planner of the Year
By I-Hsien Sherwood. Published on June 15, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
2020 Creativity Award Winners
Credit: Miriam Raisner

Miriam Raisner came to advertising from the startup world, a product of WPP Group’s MBA fellowship, which put her through rotations at JWT and Ogilvy PR before she came to VML. She wrote the brief for Bumble’s first Super Bowl spot, which starred tennis great Serena Williams. Addressing gender norms, the commercial was executed by an entirely female-led team.

More from Creativity

As strategy lead for the New Balance business, Raisner presented insights that led to the creation of a pub in London that accepted only running mileage as payment for beer, earning the brand 30 million media impressions. And she led strategy for the Google Pixel North America agency-of-record pitch. Her insights also led to a Google and Domino’s pizza partnership to launch the Pixel, landing more than 65 million impressions for the campaign.

Credit:
Google, Dominos

In this article:

I-Hsien Sherwood

I-Hsien Sherwood is the associate creativity editor at Ad Age. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

2020 Creativity Award Winners

2020 Creativity Award Winners
UNICEF's Angus Ingham's global brand strategy for UNICEF included a backpack graveyard, Netflix show

UNICEF's Angus Ingham's global brand strategy for UNICEF included a backpack graveyard, Netflix show
HBO made 'Game of Thrones' fans and brands express their devotion through blood, 'death,' and other drastic moves

HBO made 'Game of Thrones' fans and brands express their devotion through blood, 'death,' and other drastic moves
A two-word tweet from Popeyes set the internet on fire

A two-word tweet from Popeyes set the internet on fire
'Performance-obsessed' Charlotte Regan brings textured characters to spots, short films and music videos

'Performance-obsessed' Charlotte Regan brings textured characters to spots, short films and music videos
Christina Mallon channeled her own experience to found Wunderman Thompson’s Inclusive Experience Design practice

Christina Mallon channeled her own experience to found Wunderman Thompson’s Inclusive Experience Design practice
The New York Times' campaign is a creative masterwork that moved business

The New York Times' campaign is a creative masterwork that moved business
Popeyes resurrects a food-world controversy to introduce its chicken sandwich

Popeyes resurrects a food-world controversy to introduce its chicken sandwich