MIriam Raisner brought strategy smarts to Super Bowl advertising and big brand mashups
Miriam Raisner came to advertising from the startup world, a product of WPP Group’s MBA fellowship, which put her through rotations at JWT and Ogilvy PR before she came to VML. She wrote the brief for Bumble’s first Super Bowl spot, which starred tennis great Serena Williams. Addressing gender norms, the commercial was executed by an entirely female-led team.
As strategy lead for the New Balance business, Raisner presented insights that led to the creation of a pub in London that accepted only running mileage as payment for beer, earning the brand 30 million media impressions. And she led strategy for the Google Pixel North America agency-of-record pitch. Her insights also led to a Google and Domino’s pizza partnership to launch the Pixel, landing more than 65 million impressions for the campaign.