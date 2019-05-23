The New York Times' 'Truth' campaign continues winning streak at D&AD
The New York Times’ “The Truth is Worth it” campaign continues its awards season winning streak, earning two Black Pencils at the D&AD Awards in London. The Black Pencils are the highest accolade of the U.K.-based show and follow the Times' honors at the ADC Club awards earlier this month
The effort depicts the diligence and persistence that the Times' journalists put into their reporting through an artful layering of image, text, and sound. Black Pencils were in the TV Commercial Campaigns and Writing for Film categories. The honors also went to agency Droga5 New York which conceived the campaign, and production company Furlined, which produced the spots. Droga5 was also awarded Agency of the Year, followed by Adam&Eve/DDB and McCann New York.
Other Black Pencils went to Nike and Wieden & Kennedy Portland for the "Dream Crazy" campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick and Serena Williams, in the Integrated category. Feminine hygiene brand Libresse and agency AMV BBDO earned the nod in Direction, for the brand's risque for "Viva La Vulva" film celebrating women's genitals, directed by Kim Gehrig.
The D&AD Awards, now in its 57th year, is often seen as a predictor for what will win at Cannes, and indications look promising for the New York Times, Nike and Libresse. Other Black Pencils went to Microsoft, awarded in Product Design for the Xbox Adaptive Controller, designed for gamers with limited mobility, and BWM Dentsu, the winner in Digital Design for The ALS Association's Project Revoice, an effort that helps ALS sufferers "speak" in their original voices.
The 2019 wins for U.S. agencies, Droga5 and Wieden & Kennedy among them, make this the third consecutive year that the United States tops the country rankings at D&AD, beating the U.K. and Germany.
Other award winners included Academy Films, which was named Production Company of the Year ahead of Furlined and Somesuch, and Jones Knowles Ritchie, awarded Design Agency of the Year for the second year in a row.
Apple won Client of the Year (closely following news of its award for Creative Marketer of the Year by Cannes Lions) and the special President's Award went to artist and stage designer Es Devlin. Adam&Eve/DDB and John Lewis picked up a "Collaborative" award for advertising, rewarding "brave and innovative collaborations between clients and agencies."
Tim Lindsay, D&AD CEO, says in a statement: "The theme for this year’s festival has been “Shaping the Future” and that’s very much been reflected in the campaigns we’ve had the privilege of seeing, many of which attests to the power of creativity to help build a better future."